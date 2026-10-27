Centerpiece Top Story Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs SPorter Oct 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 The study of Smyth County schools is more than 1,300 pages. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones.kAmsC] qC25 w282[ DFA6C:?E6?56?E[ ?@E65 E92E 3F:=5:?8 C62=:EJ 5FC:?8 2 $49@@= q@2C5 H@C< D6DD:@? =2DE H66<] q@2C5 >6>36CD E2=<65 23@FE E96 C646?E=J C6=62D65 724:=:E:6D DEF5J[ 4@?5F4E65 3J 2? :?56A6?56?E 6?8:?66C:?8 7:C>[ 2?5 E96:C ?6IE DE6AD]k^AmkAm+|| pC49:E64ED 2?5 t?8:?66CD[ H9:49 A6C7@C>65 E96 C6G:6H[ AFE E96 ?665D @7 2== $>JE9 D49@@=D 2E >@C6 E92? 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