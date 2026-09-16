Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion SPorter Sep 16, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Marion's new Food City was set to open its doors in Marion Wednesday morning. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter After years of planning and just 13 months after breaking ground, Marion’s new Food City opened this morning at 8 a.m.kAm%96 de[f__\DBF2C6\7@@E DE@C6 :D @A6?:?8 24C@DD |2:? $EC66E 7C@> :ED =@?8E:>6 =@42E:@?] p44@C5:?8 E@ 2 u@@5 r:EJ ?6HD C6=62D6[ E96 AC@;64E 4C62E65 d_ ?6H 2C62 ;@3D] k^AmkAmpE E96 a_ad 8C@F?53C62<:?8[ @77:4:2=D 6DE:>2E65 `a_ A@D:E:@?D H@F=5 2=D@ 36 >2:?E2:?65 2?5 E92E E96 AC@;64E H@F=5 AFE S`c]a >:==:@? :? ?6H 42A:E2= :?G6DE>6?E :?E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H DE@C6 762EFC6D 2? :?‑DE@C6 32<6CJ 2?5 56=: H:E9 2 9@E 7@@5 32C[ 2 7C6D9 7@@5 32C H:E9 D@FAD[ D2=25D[ 2?5 7CF:E[ 2 9:4<@CJ H@@5 D>@<6C[ 7C6D9 DFD9:[ 2?5 :?\DE@C6 42E6C:?8 D6CG:46D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Kayaker missing in Saltville found by new water rescue team kAmp =2C86 427é 2C62 762EFC6D 2 7:C6A=246]k^AmkAm%96 AC6DD C6=62D6 D2:5 E92E 4FDE@>6CD H:== 2=D@ 7:?5 7F==‑D6CG:46 >62E 2?5 D627@@5 56A2CE>6?ED H:E9 :?‑9@FD6 3FE496CD E@ 92?5 4FE DE62<D 2?5 AC@G:56 7C6D9 >62E E@ @C56C]k^AmkAm%96 u=@C2= q@FE:BF6[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5[ H:== 36 DE27765 3J 2 56D:8?6C D6G6? 52JD 2 H66< 2?5 @776C 7C6D9‑4FE 2CC2?86>6?ED[ 3@FBF6ED[ 8:7E :E6>D[ 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAm%96 DE@C6 2=D@ >2:?E2:?65 :ED A92C>24J]k^Am kAmrFC3D:56 A:4<FA 2?5 9@>6 56=:G6CJ 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C @?=:?6 D9@AA6CD]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 36 @A6?:?8 2 ?6H DE2E6\@7\E96\2CE u@@5 r:EJ E@ 36EE6C >66E E96 ?665D @7 E96 C6D:56?ED @7 |2C:@? 2?5 $>JE9 r@F?EJ] ~FC 4@>A2?J 92D 366? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Virginia football safety Brandyn Hillman had two interceptions, leading the No. 25 Cavaliers in their lopsided win over FCS Norfolk State on F… Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind…