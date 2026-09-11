Top Story Smyth man accused of forging military document SPorter Sep 11, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to prove assertions he made to Smyth County Recovery Court.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ $>JE9 r@F?EJ r:C4F:E r@FCE C64@C5D[ 62C=:6C E9:D J62C |:4926= sF2?6 w@77 H2D 724:?8 2 76=@?J 5CF8 A@DD6DD:@? 2?5 AC@32E:@? G:@=2E:@? 492C86D] ~? pAC:= `e[ 96 A=65 8F:=EJ 2?5 H2D 8:G6? E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ E2<6 A2CE :? E96 #64@G6CJ r@FCE AC@8C2>[ H9:49 :D 2? 2=E6C?2E:G6 E@ :?42C46C2E:@? 2?5 96=AD @776?56CD 4@?7C@?E 2?5 >2?286 E96:C 255:4E:@?]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2? pF8] b` 4C:>:?2= 4@>A=2:?E[ w@77 E@=5 E96 #64@G6CJ r@FCE E62>[ :?4=F5:?8 yF586 s62?:D $:>>@?D[ E92E 96 H2D 2? 9@?@C23=J 5:D492C865 &]$] pC>J G6E6C2? H9@ 925 D6CG65 2? pC>J #2?86C] &]$] pC>J #2?86CD 2C6 4@?D:56C65 E@ 36 2? 6=:E6 :?72?ECJ 2?5 DA64:2= @A6C2E:@?D F?:E]k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Smyth man accused of forging military document Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAm“x? 2? 677@CE E@ 56E6C>:?6 H96E96C |C] w@77 H2D 6=:8:3=6 7@C 255:E:@?2= G6E6C2?D’ 36?67:ED[ EC62E>6?E[ @C DFAA@CE D6CG:46D[” E96 #64@G6CJ r@FCE 5:C64E@C 2D<65 7@C 2 4@AJ @7 w@77’D ss u@C> a`c[ “E96 @77:4:2= >:=:E2CJ 5@4F>6?E C67=64E:?8 2 D6CG:46 >6>36C’D C6=62D6 @C 5:D492C86 7C@> 24E:G6 5FEJ] |C] w@77 H2D C6>:?565 @? >F=E:A=6 @442D:@?D E@ AC@G:56 E9:D 5@4F>6?E] &=E:>2E6=J[ yF586 $:>>@?D @C56C65 |C] w@77 E@ AC@5F46 9:D ss\a`c @? @C 367@C6 `c pF8FDE a_ae]”k^AmkAmw@77 DF3>:EE65 2 5@4F>6?E] x? E96 4@>A=2:?E[ E96 #64@G6CJ r@FCE 5:C64E@C D2:5 D96 “@3D6CG65 :CC68F=2C:E:6D E92E 42FD65 96C E@ 36=:6G6 E96 5@4F>6?E 925 366? 2=E6C65]” $96 E96? “4@?5F4E65 2? :?E6C?6E D62C49 2?5 =@42E65 H92E 2AA62C65 E@ 36 2? :56?E:42= 4@AJ @7 E96 ss\a`c AC@5F465 3J |C] w@77] %96 5@4F>6?E =@42E65 @?=:?6 3@C6 E96 ?2>6 @7 2 5:776C6?E :?5:G:5F2=] r@>A2C:D@? @7 E96 EH@ 5@4F>6?ED C6G62=65 E92E E96 @C:8:?2= G6E6C2?’D ?2>6 2AA62C65 E@ 92G6 366? C6>@G65 @C @3D4FC65 2?5 E96 ?2>6 @7 ‘|:4926= sF2?6 w@77’ :?D6CE65 :? :ED A=246 @? E96 5@4F>6?E AC@5F465 3J |C] w@77]”k^Am kAmp AC@32E:@? G:@=2E:@? C6A@CE D2:5 E92E E96 #64@G6CJ r@FCE E62> G@E65 E@ C6>@G6 w@77 7C@> E96 AC@8C2> @? pF8] af] %96 7@C86CJ 492C86D H6C6 7:=65 pF8] b`]k^AmkAm%96 C6A@CE 2=D@ D2:5 E92E 2 DA64:2= 4@?5:E:@? @7 w@77’D pAC:= D6?E6?4:?8 “@FE=:?65 E92E 96 H@F=5 D6CG6 2 EH@\J62C D6?E6?46 :7 96 72:=65 E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96 #64@G6CJ r@FCE !C@8C2>]”k^AmkAm~?=:?6 4@FCE C64@C5D :?5:42E6 E92E w@77 92D AC6G:@FD=J 72465 5CF8 5:DEC:3FE:@? 492C86D]k^AmkAmw@77 :D 4FCC6?E=J :? E96 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 #68:@?2= y2:= :? p3:?85@?]k^Am Michael Duane Hoff SPorter 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth supervisors urged to adopt financial action plan The man who sees the bank balances day in and day out believes that Smyth leaders need to possess a sense of emergency about the county’s fina…