Centerpiece Top Story Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities SPorter Sep 16, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Fresh produce is a popular choice at the farmers market. Photo courtesy of Rural Retreat Farmers Market Multiple vendors typically sell produce at the market. Photo courtesy of Rural Retreat Farmers Market Recently, flower bouquets have been available. Photo courtesy of Rural Retreat Farmers Market Fresh baked goods and other sweet treats are also regularly available at the market. Photo courtesy of Rural Retreat Farmers Market Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The Rural Retreat Farmers Market is making its goods more accessible to the community, while giving its vendors an opportunity to reach a new audience.kAm%9:D uC:52J H:== >2C< @?6 @7 EH@ uC:52J }:89E {:89ED |2C<6ED] %96 @E96C :D D6E 7@C ~4E] `e]k^AmkAmu@C E96D6 9@>6 7@@E32== 82>6 ?:89ED[ E96 >2C<6E H:== 36 @A6? 7C@> c\f A]>]k^AmkAm{6D=:6 '2?@G6C[ E96 >2C<6E’D >2?286C[ D2:5 E96 :562 7@C E96D6 >2C<6ED 42>6 23@FE H:E9 E96 56D:C6 “E@ >2<6 7C6D9 7@@5 2446DD:3=6 E@ H@C<:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D H9@ 42??@E >2<6 52JE:>6 9@FCD[ H9:=6 4C62E:?8 2 C6=2I65[ ‘52E6 ?:89E’ 2E>@DA96C6 4@>A=6E6 H:E9 =@42= 7@@5D[ =@42= 2CE:D2?D[ 2?5 7@@5 ECF4<D]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season kAm'2?@G6C D2JD D96 :D “E9C:==65 7@C 2 ?6H 492AE6C :? @FC >2C<6E E@ @A6? 2?5 2=D@ 7@C w6C:E286 !2C<[” H9:49 :D 92D 2=C625J D66? 8C@HE9 H:E9 2 ?6H H2E6C A2C< 2?5 >FC2= E9:D J62C 2?5 >@C6 E@ 4@>6]k^AmkAm'2?@G6C[ $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2’D 7:CDE 46CE:7:65 >2C<6E >2?286C[ 56D4C:365 E96 >2C<6E’D G6?5@CD 2D “:?4C65:3=J 6I4:E65 23@FE E9:D 7@C>2EP xE 2==@HD E96> E@ E2A :?E@ 2 4@>A=6E6=J 5:776C6?E 4C@H5 — D9@AA6CD =@@<:?8 E@ F?H:?5[ D@4:2=:K6[ 2?5 EC62E E96>D6=G6D E@ 7C6D9 7CF:ED 2?5 G686E23=6D[ 32<65 8@@5D[ 2?5 F?:BF6 4C27ED]”k^Am kAm$96 9@A6D E96 6?6C8J @7 2 9@>6E@H? 9:89 D49@@= 7@@E32== 82>6 ?:89E H:== 6IE6?5 E@ E96 ?6H >2C<6E @AA@CEF?:EJ] “(6 H2?E A6@A=6 E@ D9@A FD 7:CDE 2?5 >2J36 8C23 2 D?24< @C EH@ 367@C6 E96 82>6] %9:D 8:G6D E96> 2 F?:BF6 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@??64E 566A=J H:E9 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kAm“p3@G6 2==[” '2?@G6C D2:5[ “E96 >2:? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. 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