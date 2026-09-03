Narrow outlasts GW Sep 3, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}2CC@H @FE=2DED v(k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}2CC@HD 6<65 @FE 2 ad\`f[ ad\a`[ a`\ad[ ad\`g[ `d\e H:? @G6C E96 v6@C86 (JE96 |2C@@?D @? %F6D52J]k^AmkAmw2=6? !6C<:?D Wad 5:8DX[ %2EF> r@C?6EE W6:89E <:==DX[ q2J=66 r2>A36== W`` 2DD:DED[ D6G6? <:==D[ E9C66 246DX[ yF=:6 !2EE@? W`` 2DD:DEDX[ #66D6 !2EE@? WD6G6? <:==DX[ zJ=66 $EC66E W6:89E 5:8DX 2?5 t>>2 $E:=E?6C W7@FC <:==DX H6C6 2>@?8 E96 DE2E =6256CD 7@C v(]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv@=7k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAmkDEC@?8m{@42= E62>D 32EE=6 2E w@=DE@? w:==D v@=7 r@FCD6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%62> $4@C6Dk^AmkAmw@=DE@? `dh[ r9:=9@H:6 `ea[ !2EC:4< w6?CJ `ee[ w@?2<6C `hd[ #FC2= #6EC62E `he[ }@CE9H@@5 a_ek^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^AmkAmw@=DE@? – qC@5J %9@>2D bg[ t2DE@? $EC66E bh[ r2CD@? #@FD6 bh[ v2CC6EE $E66=6 cbk^Am kAmr9:=9@H:6 – |2I q2C?6D bh[ qC2?5@? p?56CD c_[ r@??@C y@9?D@? c`[ {2?46 %62E6CD ca[ $A6?46C (:==:2>D cak^Am kAm!2EC:4< w6?CJ – z@=3J w:4<D c_[ (9:EE6? !F4<6EE c`[ !@CE6C q=24<H6== ca[ w2?< #FE96C7@C5 cbk^AmkAmw@?2<6C – w2==6 w2JD ce[ $:=2D w2CC:D cf[ {2?5@? $49?6:56C cg[ z256 $9@CE dc[ !2C<6C |FD:4< dck^AmkAm#FC2= #6EC62E – wF?E6C (6==D ce[ |2D@? #@36CED cg[ |:4926= r=2J d_[ r2CE6C w282 dak^Am kAm}@CE9H@@5 – qCJ46 q=6G:?D cb[ %J=6C v:==6DA:6 d`[ r@=E $E6G6?D@? db[ vC:776? y@9?D@? dh[ p??2 w@28=2?5 dhk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters An energy company headquartered in Virginia is spending more than $50,000 on a social media campaign to raise awareness about the work of volu…