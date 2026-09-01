Centerpiece Top Story Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program SPorter Sep 1, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 The Chilhowie Town Council is considering action to join the Virginia Main Street, a program focused on community and economic development. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.kAmpE E96 ?6IE r9:=9@H:6 %@H? r@F?4:= >66E:?8[ E96 8@G6C?:?8 3@5J H:== 4@?D:56C 24E:@? E@ E2<6 A2CE :? E96 ':C8:?:2 |2:? $EC66E AC@8C2>[ H9:=6 E@H? DE277 :D 2D<:?8 's~% E@ 96=A 62D6 E96 4@?86DE:@? E92E 7C6BF6?E=J 56G6=@AD :? E96 2C62]k^AmkAmpE E9:D >@?E9’D 4@F?4:= >66E:?8[ $2C29 v:==6DA:6[ E96 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46’D 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C[ D2:5 E92E ;@:?:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E\5C:G6? |2:? $EC66E AC@8C2> H@F=5 DEC6?8E96? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take … Saltville councilman's service remembered A sitting member of the Saltville Town Council, who first served the town as a department head, died last weekend. 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