WCC hosts Bluegrass & Old Time Jamboree on Sept. 19 Sep 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wytheville Community College Jamboree will host The Hooligans and Common Thread on Saturday, Sept. 19, with an evening of traditional Appalachian music.kAm%96 4@?46CE 368:?D 2E f A]>] :? $?J56C pF5:E@C:F>] |FD:4 =@G6CD @7 2== 286D 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 6?;@J 2? 6G6?:?8 @7 6I46AE:@?2= =:G6 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 2E E96 (rr y2>3@C66 E@ 962C D@F?5D 7C@> E96 C:49 >FD:42= 96C:E286 @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2]k^AmkAmw@?@C:?8 E96 @=5\E:>6 2?5 3=F68C2DD >FD:4 @7 A2DE 86?6C2E:@?D[ %96 w@@=:82?D 3C:?8 E96 D@F?5D @7 E@6\E2AA:?8 52?46 EF?6D 2?5 DH66E D@?8D E@ E96:C 2F5:6?46D] {6G: uF?< @? 7:55=6[ v2CC6E (J2EE @? 32DD[ $2HJ6C |@I=6J @? 32?;@[ y24< r:C4=6 @? 3=F68C2DD 32?;@ >2<6 E9:D 32?5 7C@> vC2JD@? r@F?EJ H6==\<?@H? 2>@?8 2C62 >FD:4 4@?G6?E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAmr@>>@? %9C625D :D 2 7@FCE9\86?6C2E:@? 72>:=J 32?5 E92E 3=6?5D EC25:E:@?2= pAA2=249:2? C@@ED[ 3=F68C2DD[ 2?5 ~=5\%J>6 p>6C:42?2 :?E@ 2 F?:BF6 Q7@=<\8C2DDQ DEJ=6] p?49@C65 3J 4@C6 >6>36CD {:?5D6J r=2JE@? 2?5 {@C:2?? r=2JE@? q6E92C5[ E96 8C@FA A6C7@C>D 2 5:G6CD6 C6A6CE@:C6 C2?8:?8 7C@> 4=2DD:4 7@=< DE2?52C5D E@ r2CE6C u2>:=J 72G@C:E6D] *@F 42? =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 32?5 3J 6IA=@C:?8 E96:C 324<8C@F?5 2?5 >FD:4]k^AmkAm$62E:?8 7@C E96 6G6?E :D 2G2:=23=6 @? 2 7:CDE\4@>6[ 7:CDE\D6CG65 32D:D] %96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4j 9@H6G6C[ 5@?2E:@?D H:== 36 2446AE65 E@ 96=A 567C2J E96 EC2G6= 6IA6?D6D @7 E96 32?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.