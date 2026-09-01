Goff joins Wythe rec department Sep 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Sam Goff is the new recreation supervisor for Wythe County Parks and Recreation. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County Parks and Recreation has welcomed Sam Goff as its new recreation supervisor.kAmx? 9:D A@D:E:@?[ v@77 H:== 96=A @G6CD66 E96 56A2CE>6?E’D C64C62E:@?2= 4@>>F?:EJ AC@8C2>D[ 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 724:=:E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 52J\E@\52J @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 AC@8C2>>:?8 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^##{2<6n0047E00Ydq_Ydslp+9%`H9eh}`)gch)'F>4ebK5hdK+aw~>E><z0~h?6E@I#$b'z7g\4=s<E0~6`>b8vr)`;`{~D<}!)?}05(bq%fu3ws0Fxxcu(_B$zCt_D;D<w)g8Kz297b:8"pv4"buH0e<#=s=+H*'@C:@g8E+e_eu<;cdGfe>\z0"HCFez7('Ep=uycap*\e=s06xU2>Aj00E?00l\Ydsz\#00jy$&=PP{G*K:4xP>#&9?I\B54%+s?\GwDp(7u?x~*+b3f=E6@ft+h0cp6Iry+KD`$;#EsFscae?Fu{!&dq:7}=b8DD*<2c=6:ftSQm#FC2= #6EC62E {2<6 !2C< U2>Aj r2>A8C@F?5k^2m 2?5 !@@=] w6 H:== 2=D@ AC@G:56 =6256CD9:A E@ C64C62E:@? 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Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. 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