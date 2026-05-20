Alvin E. Crowder scholarships presented at CHS, MSHS May 20, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Marion Kiwanis Club President Jim Nackley presents a scholarship to Allyson Gutierrez. Submitted photo Marion Kiwanis Club President Jim Nackley presents a scholarship to Mia Johnson. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion Kiwanis Club President Jim Nackley presented the Alvin E. Crowder scholarships for 2026 to Mia Johnson of Marion Senior High and Allyson Gutierrez of Chilhowie High School.kAmp=G:? rC@H56C H2D 2 =@?8E:>6 65F42E@C :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2?5 2 z:H2?:D >6>36C]k^AmkAm%96 4C:E6C:2 7@C E9:D D49@=2CD9:A 2C6 D49@=2DE:4 6I46==6?46[ 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46[ =6256CD9:A 2?5 492C24E6C] q@E9 H:??6CD 92G6 6I9:3:E65 2== E96D6 C6BF:C6>6?ED 2?5 >@C6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa…