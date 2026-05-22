Centerpiece Top Story Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day SPorter May 22, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A moment from last year's Memorial Day parade in Marion. File photo Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.kAmx? r9:=9@H:6[ %@H? |2?286C qC:2? |2CE:?[ 2 C6E:C65 &]$] p:C u@C46 @77:46C[ C67=64E65 @? E96 @442D:@? :? 9:D |2J C6A@CE E@ E96 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAm|2CE:? D2:5[ “{2E6C E9:D >@?E9[ @FC ?2E:@? 2?5 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ H:== 4@>>6>@C2E6 |6>@C:2= s2J H66<6?5] u@C >2?J :? @FC 4@F?ECJ[ E9:D :D E96 <:4<@77 @7 DF>>6C 2?5 2 E:>6 E@ 46=63C2E6 H:E9 324<J2C5 32C36BF6D] x 5@?’E H2?E E@ 52>A6? E96 7F? @7 E96 9@=:52J 7F?[ 3FE 7@C E9@D6 @7 FD H9@ 92G6 H@C? @FC ?2E:@?’D F?:7@C> 2?5 @FC 72>:=J >6>36CD[ E96 9@=:52J >62?D D@>6E9:?8 6=D6]”k^Am kAm“(9:=6 '6E6C2?D s2J :D @3D6CG65 :? }@G6>36C E@ 9@?@C 2== p>6C:42? 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