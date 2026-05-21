Centerpiece Top Story Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler SPorter May 21, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Dr. Peter Bruzzo pays his respects to the late Corporal Chris Paschal at a Friday ceremony in Chilhowie. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Officers from multiple agencies attended the ceremony. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss unveils the monument rededicating the Chilhowie dog park. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger The late Chris Paschal's wife, Kasey, and daughter, Keyleigh, share their reflections. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Chris Paschal with his new crime-fighting partner, Ben, in 2007. File photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes.kAm#6E:C65 $>JE9 r@F?EJ s6AFEJ p=2? |@C82? D92C65 E92E C67=64E:@? uC:52J 2D E96 %@H? @7 r9:=9@H:6 C6565:42E65 :ED 5@8 A2C< 2D E96 r9C:DE@A96C z6?E !2D492= |6>@C:2= s@8 !2C<]k^AmkAm|@C82? D2:5[ “r9C:D !2D492= 4@F=5?’E EFC? 2 3=:?5 6J6 E@ 2?JE9:?8]”k^AmkAm%96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 4@CA@C2= 5:65 ECJ:?8 E@ 96=A A6@A=6 H9@ 925 HC64<65 5FC:?8 2? :46 DE@C> @? x?E6CDE2E6 g`] r9C:D H2D @77 5FEJ E92E H:?E6C >@C?:?8 :? a__h[ EC2G6=:?8 H:E9 9:D H:76[ z2D6J[ 2?5 52F89E6C[ z6J=6:89] pD 96 EC:65 E@ DE@A[ E96 !2D492=D’ G69:4=6 =@DE EC24E:@? @? E96 :46] w6 DFDE2:?65 4C:E:42= 9625 :?;FC:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Spanberger vetoes cannabis market, delaying legalization another year Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $1.76 billion 'weaponization' fund kAmr9C:D 5:65 y2?] c[ a__h[ 2E E96 286 @7 bf]k^AmkAmr9C:D’ =:76 @7 D6CG:46 3682? H:E9 E96 E96? r9:=9@H:6 #6D4F6 $BF25[ D2:5 |@C82?[ H9@ ?@E65 E92E E96 J@F?8 >2? H2D E96? @G6C E96 E@A H96? 96 8@E 2? @77:46C’D A@D:E:@? H:E9 $2=EG:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] w6 H6?E @? E@ E2<6 2 A@D:E:@? H:E9 E96 D96C:77’D @77:46[ H96C6 96 D6CG65 @? E96 E24E:42= C6DA@?D6 E62>[ E96 5:G6 E62>[ 2?5 H2D 2 zh 92?5=6C]k^AmkAmr9C:D 925 2 DA64:2= 3@?5 H:E9 9:D zh[ q6?] w:D H:76 z2D6J E@=5 23@FE 2? @442D:@? H96? r9C:D 925 E@ =62G6 9@>6 :? 9:D 4CF:D6C 7@C 2 >66E:?8 H:E9@FE q6?] q6? E96? A2465 2?5 H9:?65[ D9@H:?8 E96 3@?5 36EH66? @77:46C 2?5 zh]k^Am kAmr9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 r9:67 p?5C6H |@DD E9@F89E @7 E96 zh 4@??64E:@? H96? ECJ:?8 E@ E9:?< @7 E96 36DE H2J E@ 9@?@C r9C:D’ >6>@CJ] %96 5@8 A2C< DAC2?8 E@ >:?5] %96 >@?F>6?E @FED:56 E96 5@8 A2C<[ H9:49 :D C:89E @77 x?E6CDE2E6 g`[ 762EFC6D 2? 6E49:?8 @7 r9C:D 2?5 q6?]k^Am kAm|@C82? DA@<6 @7 r9C:D 4@249:?8 {:EE=6 {628F6 7@@E32==[ 9@A:?8 E@ D92A6 J@F?8 =:G6D]k^AmkAmw:D ;@J H2D D6CG:?8 9:D 4@>>F?:EJ[ |@C82? D2:5]k^AmkAmr9C:D H2D 565:42E65 E@ v@5[ 9:D 72>:=J[ 2?5 9:D 4@>>F?:EJ[ |@C82? D2:5] %96 A@H6C @7 9:D =6824J :D >@DE G:D:3=6 E@52J[ 96 25565[ ?@E:?8 E96 4C@H5 >256 FA @7 D96C:77’D 56AFE:6D[ r9:=9@H:6[ |2C:@?[ 2?5 $2=EG:==6 A@=:46 49:67D 2?5 @77:46CD[ 2?5 DE2E6 EC@@A6CD 2=@?8 H:E9 =@42= @77:4:2=D[ 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D]k^Am kAm%@ r9C:D’ 72>:=J[ |@C82? D2:5[ “9:D =@G6 7@C J@F 2== H2D :>>62DFC23=6]”k^Am kAmw:D 52F89E6C z6J=6:89 6IAC6DD65 96C 8C2E:EF56 E92E 27E6C `f½ J62CD A6@A=6 DE:== D9@H FA 7@C 96C 525]k^AmkAm“|J s25’D =:76 H2D 567:?65 3J D6CG:46[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmz6J=6:89 6IAC6DD65 8C2E:EF56 E@ A6@A=6 7@C D92C:?8 E96:C DE@C:6D @7 r9C:D] $96 42==65 E96> @?6 @7 E96 8C62E6DE 8:7ED @7 96C =:76]k^Am kAmz6J=6:89 E@=5 E96 4C@H5 D96 DE:== 7:?5D A:646D @7 96C 72E96C :? E96 A6CD@? D96’D 364@>:?8]k^AmkAm%@ 96C 525[ D96 D2:5[ “%96C6 2C6 ?@ H@C5D E@ ECF=J 56D4C:36 E96 2496 :? >J 962CE…] $96 G@H65 E@ 9@=5 @?E@ 96C 72E96C “2D =@?8 2D x’> 3C62E9:?8]”k^Am kAmr9C:D’ H:76[ z2D6J[ 6IAC6DD65 96C E92?<D E@ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46[ D2J:?8[ “%96J 2=H2JD D9@H65 FA]”k^AmkAm%96 4C@H5 76== :?E@ 2 >@>6?E @7 D:=6?46 2D E96 >@?F>6?E H2D F?G6:=65] |@DD D2:5 :E 6E4965 r9C:D’ ?2>6 :?E@ 9:DE@CJ :? 9:D 9@>6E@H? @7 r9:=9@H:6[ “H96C6 H6 2=H2JD C6>6>36C @FC H2CC:@CD]”k^Am kAm%96 46C6>@?J H2D 96=5 @? |2J `d[ }2E:@?2= !@=:46 ~77:46CD |6>@C:2= s2J] %96 C6565:42E:@? 3682? 2E bib_[ r9C:D’ 32586 2?5 C25:@ ?F>36C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Watch Now: Related Video Mike Pence criticizes Trump's 'lawfare' fund that may help Jan. 6 rioters When To Travel This Memorial Day: Best Vs Worst Times When To Travel This Memorial Day: Best Vs Worst Times Cuba: US offers 'new path' and aid, Raul Castro indicted Cuba: US offers 'new path' and aid, Raul Castro indicted Donald Trump's Excuse for Shocking $1.7B MAGA Gift to Jan. 6 Rioters Revealed — 'They've Been Weaponized' Donald Trump's Excuse for Shocking $1.7B MAGA Gift to Jan. 6 Rioters Revealed — 'They've Been Weaponized'