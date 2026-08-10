Christiansburg library celebrates 40 years Aug 10, 2026 36 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Christiansburg Library is proud to celebrate 40 years of serving the community with an All-Ages Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.kAmp7E6C @FE8C@H:?8 E96 @=5 49FC49 3F:=5:?8 @? E96 4@C?6C @7 #257@C5 #@25 2?5 s6A@E $EC66E[ H96C6 :E 925 366? =@42E65 D:?46 `hff[ |@?E8@>6CJ\u=@J5 #68:@?2= {:3C2CJ D64FC65 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 |@?E8@>6CJ r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD[ 7656C2= 8C2?ED[ 2?5 E96 uC:6?5D @7 E96 {:3C2CJ E@ 3F:=5 2 ?6H r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 {:3C2CJ 2E `ad $96=E>2? $EC66E] %96 ?6H r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 {:3C2CJ @A6?65 :ED 5@@CD :? `hge 2?5 AC@G:565 @G6C `d[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 DA246 7@C 4@==64E:@?D 2?5 AC@8C2>>:?8 7@C r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAm!=62D6 ;@:? FD :? 46=63C2E:?8 c_ H@?56C7F= J62CD :? @FC 4FCC6?E =@42E:@? 2E @FC 2??:G6CD2CJ A2CEJ 6G6?E @? $6AE6>36C `akDFAmE9k^DFAm 7C@> ``i__ 2> E@ bi__ A>] (6 H:== 92G6 2 DA64:2= 42<6[ =:G6 >FD:4 7C@> =@42= 32?5D ':C8:?:2 w@==@H 2?5 %96 y2G2 qC@E96CD[ 2 3@F?46 9@FD6[ 2 7C66 A6EE:?8 K@@ AC@G:565 3J {:EE=6 rC:EE6CD %C2G6=:?8 !6EE:?8 +@@[ 2 D:=6?E 2F4E:@? 36?67:EE:?8 E96 r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 r2A:E2= r2>A2:8?[ 762EFC65 DA62<6CD[ 2?5 4@?46DD:@?D 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== E96 r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 =:3C2CJ 2E dc_\bga\ehed]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the …