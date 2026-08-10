Centerpiece Top Story Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search SPorter Aug 10, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Roger Lindberg Booth Submitted photo The woman in the vehicle has not been identified. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident.kAm|2C:@? !@=:46 r9:67 z6G:? %6DE6C>2? :56?E:7:65 E96 DFDA64E 2D #@86C {:?536C8 q@@E9[ da] q@@E9 H2D 244@>A2?:65 3J 2 H@>2?[ H9@[ %6DE6C>2? D2:5[ 92D ?@E 366? :56?E:7:65 J6E]k^AmkAmpE E9:D E:>6[ E96 49:67 D2:5[ q@@E9 :D 724:?8 E9C66 492C86Di A@DD6DD:?8 DE@=6? AC@A6CEJ[ 76=@?J 6=F56[ 2?5 C64<=6DD 5C:G:?8]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 |!s[ q@@E9 H2D 5C:G:?8 2 DE@=6? G69:4=6 7C@> %6??6DD66 H96? 2 |2C:@? @77:46C EC:65 E@ 4@?5F4E 2 EC277:4 DE@A] %96 DFDA64E 6=F565 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 2?5 =2E6C 232?5@?65 E96 G69:4=6 ?@CE962DE @7 E96 E@H?[ ;FDE @FED:56 E96 4@CA@C2E6 =:>:ED]k^Am People are also reading… Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Smyth students get inside look into justice system kAm$6G6C2= C6D:56?ED :? E96 !2?@C2>2 sC:G6 2C62 C6A@CE65 E92E E96 :?5:G:5F2=D 2AAC@24965 E96:C 9@>6D]k^AmkAm%96 |!s 2=@?8 H:E9 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46[ r9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ 2?5 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 =2F?4965 2 D62C49 7@C E96 EH@ :?5:G:5F2=D]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ r9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 r9:67 p?5C6H |@DD[ 9:D @77:46CD 96=A65 H:E9 E96 D62C49 FD:?8 E96:C &p' WF?>2??65 26C:2= G69:4=6X 2?5 H:E9 AC@46DD:?8 E96 G69:4=6]k^AmkAmx7 2?J@?6 D9@F=5 @3D6CG6 6:E96C @7 E96 :?5:G:5F2=D[ E96 |!s 42FE:@?65 E92E E96J D9@F=5 ?@E 36 2AAC@24965[ 3FE =2H 6?7@C46>6?E D9@F=5 36 4@?E24E65 :>>65:2E6=J H:E9 E96:C =@42E:@?] %96 ?@?\6>6C86?4J =:?6 7@C $>JE9 r@F?EJ’D 5:DA2E49 46?E6C :D afe\fgb\fa_c]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the … Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Watch Now: Related Video Thousands Evacuated As Wildfires Rage In Western US And Canada Trump admits reflecting pool construction error Trump admits reflecting pool construction error Wisconsin early voting wraps up ahead of primary election Wisconsin early voting wraps up ahead of primary election ‘No surprise': Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza plan ‘No surprise': Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza plan