Centerpiece Top Story Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building SPorter Aug 6, 2026 Aug 6, 2026 0 Planners and local officials met at the Hartwood building in Saltville earlier this year to talk about its use as a gateway to the town and to the Salt Trail. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on special significance for one Smyth County official.kAmpE E96:C =2DE >66E:?8[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ %@FC:D> pDD@4:2E:@? tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C p>2?52 {:G:?8DE@? 255C6DD65 E96 $2=EG:==6 %@H? r@F?4:= 23@FE H@C< F?56CH2J E@ EC2?D7@C> E96 @?6\24C6 AC@A6CEJ E92E :D 9@>6 E@ E96 7@C>6C w2CEH@@5 3F:=5:?8 :?E@ 2 AF3=:4 8C66? DA246]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 2 A2DD:@? AC@;64E 7@C >6[” {:G:?8DE@? D2:5]k^Am kAm$96 H2D 6?4@FC28:?8 E96 4@F?4:= E@ 25@AE 2? @C5:?2?46 565:42E:?8 E96 DA246 2D @A6? =2?5 2?5 E@ 2446AE 2 Sh_[___ ':C8:?:2 ~FE5@@CD u@F?52E:@? 8C2?E 7@C E96 D:E6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Saltville launches farmers market Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee ATV's on roadways drawing debate kAm&?56C E96 @C5:?2?46[ H9:49 E96 4@F?4:= 5:5 F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G6[ E96 AC@A6CEJ 42?’E 36 3F:=E @? @C 36 D@=5 E@ 36 3F:=E @?] {:G:?8DE@? AC6G:@FD=J D2:5 :E >FDE 36 <6AE 2D 8C66? DA246]k^AmkAm{:G:?8DE@? 2=D@ E@=5 E96 4@F?4:= E92E ':C8:?:2 %649 92D 6IAC6DD65 :?E6C6DE :? 5@:?8 2 DEF5J @? E96 w2CEH@@5 AC@A6CEJ[ H9:49 H@F=5 =:<6=J 96=A 86E 255:E:@?2= 8C2?ED 7@C 7FEFC6 A92D6D @7 E96 AC@;64E]k^Am kAmp =@E @7 8@@5 >@>6?EF> 2?5 @FED:56 :?E6C6DE 6I:DE :? E96 AC@;64E[ {:G:?8DE@? D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Not a day goes by when Chris Dutton isn’t on the phone or otherwise trying to help one of his fellow veterans. Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care On Wednesday, Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that $1,750,000 is coming to Southwest Virginia to help address substance abuse and provide menta… Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley The 92nd Rich Valley Fair is underway.