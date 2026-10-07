Letter from the Country Of wooly worms, corn shucks and hornets Oct 7, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Folks,kAm(6==[ :E’D 2=C625J 72== 96C6 2E 9@>6[ 2E =62DE 3J E96 42=6?52C :E H2D[ 324< C:89E 23@FE 52C< @? $6AE6>36C aa?5 H96? 52J 2?5 ?:89E H6C6 C@F89=J 6BF2=[ W6BF:\?@I 24EF2==J >62?D “6BF2= ?:89E”X 3FE @=’ |@E96C }2EFC6 :D E96 7:?2= 564:56C @? 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C@5n xE’D 2 H@?56C E92E 2?J3@5J’D 366? 23=6 E@ 3C62E96Pk^Am People are also reading… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. 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Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…