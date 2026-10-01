Top Story By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum SPorter Oct 1, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Smyth County’s financial advisor focused on the numbers.kAmsFC:?8 =2DE %9FCD52J 6G6?:?8’D ;@:?E D6DD:@? @7 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD 2?5 $49@@= q@2C5[ E96 4@F?EJ’D =@?8E:>6 7:?2?4:2= 25G:D@C[ s2G:5 #@D6 H:E9 s2G6?A@CE U2>Aj r@][ E2=<65 >@?6J[ 7@4FD:?8 @? E96 AC@A@D65 `T D2=6D E2I C676C6?5F> E@ 7F?5 D49@@= 4@?DECF4E:@? AC@;64ED]k^AmkAm%96 7@==@H:?8 :?7@C>2E:@?[ H9:49 2=D@ K6C@6D :? @? 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Here's where they're going Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs kAmkDEC@?8mSaa`Z >:==:@?k^DEC@?8m] %96 4@DE :? a_ae 5@==2CD E92E +|| pC49:E64ED 2?5 t?8:?66CD AFE @? E96 ?665D @7 2== $>JE9 r@F?EJ $49@@=D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mSa]e >:==:@?k^DEC@?8mi %96 C6G6?F6 E92E 4@F=5 4@>6 E@ E96 4@F?EJ 7@C D49@@= 4@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 C6?@G2E:@? :7 G@E6CD 2AAC@G6 E96 `T D2=6D E2I C676C6?5F> @? E9:D }@G6>36C’D 32==@E] %96 2>@F?E :D AC@;64E65 E@ 8C@H `T 2 J62C] xE :D 6DE:>2E65 E92E @?6\E9:C5 @7 E96 D2=6D E2I :D A2:5 3J A6@A=6 H9@ 5@?’E =:G6 :? E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAm%9:D 2>@F?E :D =6DD E92? `T @7 E96 E@E2= D2=6D E2I 3642FD6 E96 E2I @? 7@@5 2?5 9J8:6?6 AC@5F4ED 2C6 ?@E 36 :?4=F565 :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. 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