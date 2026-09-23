Centerpiece Top Story Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS SPorter Sep 23, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 An architect's rendering of one aspect of a construction project proposed for Chilhowie High School. An architect's rendering of one aspect of a construction project proposed for Marion Senior High School. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The awards total nearly $9.4 million.kAm%96 $49@@= r@?DECF4E:@? pDD:DE2?46 !C@8C2>[ 4C62E65 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J :? a_aa[ C646?E=J 2??@F?465 E92E E96 r9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@= H@C<[ H9:49 42CC:6D 2 AC@;64E65 AC:46 E28 @7 23@FE Sab]a >:==:@?[ H@F=5 C646:G6 Se[hdf[ag_]k^AmkAm$rp! 2=D@ 2H2C565 Sa]c >:==:@? 7@C 4@?DECF4E:@? AC@;64ED A=2??65 7@C |2C:@? $6?:@C w:89 $49@@=] %92E H@C< :D 6DE:>2E65 E@ 4@DE >@C6 E92? 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SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals. 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