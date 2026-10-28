Baseball mask funds approved Oct 28, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd County Supervisors on Oct. 27 approved a $3,000 allocation to help the parks department purchase baseball helmet with face masks.kAm%96 6IEC2 7F?5D H:== 3FJ d_ 96=>6ED E@E2=[ H:E9 7:G6 96=>6ED 7@C 6249 @7 E96 `_ E62>D] ~77:4:2=D ?@E65 E92E E96 4@DE 7@C 2 96=>6E H:E9 2 >2DE H@F=5 36 2C@F?5 Sd_ A6C 96=>6E]k^AmkAm$E277 2=D@ D2:5 E96C6 H2D ?@ C@@> x E96 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 3F586E E@ 23D@C3 E96 4@DE]k^AmkAm$@7E32== E62>D 2=C625J 92G6 96=>6ED H:E9 7246 >2D<D] %96 >2D<D 2C6 FD65 H9:=6 E96 E62> :D 2E 32E] k^Am kAm%96 >@E:@? A2DD65 F?2?:>@FD=J]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ $FA6CG:D@CD A2DD65 @? E96:C C:89E @7 7:CDE C67FD2= E@ 3FJ q=F6 #:586 |@F?E2:? r@>>F?:EJ |@3:=6 w@>6 !2C<]k^AmkAm':46 r92:C>2? y6CCJ q@@E96 ?@E65 E92E E96 A2C< 92D ac @44FA:65 =@ED[ A@:?E:?8 @FE E92E E9@D6 2C6 ac A6@A=6 E92E H:== 36 :>A24E65 3J E96 D2=6] w6 6IAC6DD65 9@A6 E92E E96 ?6H @H?6CD H@F=5?’E 36 >@G:?8 E96 A6@A=6 @FE @7 E96:C 9@>6D]k^AmkAmq@@E96 25565 E92E E96C6’D ?@E9:?8 7@C E96 4@F?EJ E@ 5@]k^Am kAm“x ;FDE H2?E65 E@ G@:6 >J 4@?46C? E92E E96C6 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 36 ac 72>:=:6D[ @C 4@FA=6D[ @C :?5:G:5F2=D[ E92E >2J 92G6 E96:C =:G6D FA6?565[ 2?5 :E :D F?7@CEF?2E6]”k^Am kAm%96 >62DFC6 A2DD65 F?2?:>@FD=J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their …