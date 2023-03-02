Voters in three Smyth County precincts will likely cast their ballots in new locations this fall.

While the changes have been OK’d by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors, they must also get approval from the state attorney general’s office. Once that confirmation comes through, new voter registration cards should be mailed to those impacted by the changes.

In Marion, the Park District has been divided into two voting areas with the West Park Precinct casting ballots at the Henderson school and the East Park Precinct doing so at the town pool. However, recognizing that the two locations are separated by less than a mile, Voter Registrar Shannon Williams recommended that the two polls be merged with all votes cast at Marion’s pool. Williams noted that the pool is more accessible for those with disabilities. Chilhowie District voters have also been casting ballots at two sites: the Chilhowie Town Hall and the Riverside Community Center.

However, the county’s electoral board recommended closing the community center as a precinct “due to the poor condition of the building and the high costs necessary for upgrades and repairs,” according to Jan. 19 minutes of the county’s Building & Grounds Committee.

Again, officials recommended that the voting sites be consolidated at the Chilhowie Town Hall.

A third change is expected to impact two registered voters.

Voting officials asked the supervisors to shift Lassiter Lane from the Seven Mile Ford Precinct to the Chilhowie Precinct.

Due to boundary action taken by the Chilhowie Town Council in 2005, a property south of Interstate 81 lies within the town’s boundaries but is in the Seven Mile Ford precinct.

That, according to the Jan. 19 minutes, “causes unnecessary work for the Electoral Board in preparing for an election for a portion of the precinct with only two registered voters….”

Following a public hearing last Thursday, the supervisors approved all the requested changes contingent upon the attorney general’s approval.

During the hearing, Charles Wassum of Marion told the supervisors of an experience he’d had trying to vote at Marion Senior High School. Wassum said he took an approved form of identification to the poll but was told he needed to provide a driver’s license before he could vote.

He also urged the supervisors to keep an eye out for voter fraud. Wassum asked that only paper ballots be used to limit the potential for machine errors or tampering.