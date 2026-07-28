Another town mural complete Staff reports Jul 28, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Work on a new Wytheville mural has been completed Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff reports Boone, North Carolina, artist Josh Johnston finished up a mural in Elizabeth Brown Park, adorning a blank wall with a colorful piece filled with flowers, birds, a guitar and a banjo.kAmy@9?DE@?[ H9@ DA64:2=:K6D :? >FC2=D[ 92D 2 A@CE7@=:@ E92E 3@2DED >@C6 E92? b_ A:646D @7 2CE[ :?4=F5:?8 E9:D =2E6DE A:646 :? (JE96G:==6] ~?6 @7 E96 pAA2=249:2? $E2E6 8C25’D >@DE ?@E23=6 A:646D 762EFC6D E96 96==36?56C @? w@H2C5 $EC66E :? q@@?6] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.