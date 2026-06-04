Denham hired as park, downtown officer Jun 4, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Wytheville officer is transitioning to a new role, one that bolsters the department’s community policing efforts.kAm~77:46C p?5C6H s6?92> 92D 366? A:4<65 E@ 364@>6 E96 (!s’D ?6H A2C< A@=:46 @77:46C]k^AmkAm%96 (JE96G:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E =2DE J62C 2AAC@24965 %@H? r@F?4:= H:E9 2 C6BF6DE E@ 2AAC@G6 2? 255:E:@?2= @77:46C 565:42E65 E@ A2EC@==:?8 =@42= A2C<D 2?5 E96 5@H?E@H? 2C62 H:E9 2 zh A2CE?6C]k^AmkAms6?92> :D 2 7@FC\J62C G6E6C2? H:E9 E96 56A2CE>6?E] w:D AC:>2CJ 5FE:6D 8@:?8 7@CH2C5 H:== 36 24E:G6 A2EC@=D :? E@H? A2C<D 2?5 E96 5@H?E@H? 2C62] s6?92> D2JD 96’D 6286C E@ DE6A :?E@ E96 ?6H C@=6 2?5 :D =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD6D[ 3F:=5:?8 C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 C6D:56?ED 2?5 8C66E:?8 G:D:E@CD E@ E96 A2C<D]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Kyle Busch death certificate reveals new details on driver's cause of death kAm%96 A2EC@= 5:G:D:@? H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ C68F=2C=J 4964< @? 2?5 A2EC@= E96 A2C<D] x? 255:E:@?[ DFAA=6>6?E2CJ A2EC@=D H:== 36 25565 H96? s6?92> :D @77\D9:7E]k^AmkAm%96 (JE96G:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E D2:5 @77:46CD H:== 36 A2EC@==:?8 E96 A2C<D 2?5 5@H?E@H? @? 3:4J4=6D[ 2 8@=7 42CE 2?5 :? 4CF:D6CD]k^AmkAms6?92>’D zh A2CE?6C :D 6IA64E65 E@ ;@:? 9:> @? A2EC@= 27E6C yF=J a[ @?46 E96 EC2:?:?8 4@FCD6 :D 4@>A=6E65] %96 56A2CE>6?E 9@A6D E@ H6=4@>6 E96 ?6H zh 5FC:?8 E96 s@H?E@H? u@FCE9 46=63C2E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann…