Centerpiece Top Story Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials SPorter Jun 4, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Roberta Ledgerwood Dennis returned an original portrait of Abijah Thomas to the Octagon House Foundation during a Saturday ceremony at the Smyth County Museum. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Roberta Dennis explained the significance of this conch shell to the Octagon House. It was among the items she donated to the foundation. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger David Bridges told the gathering about his research about the Thomas family and his historical fiction. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter.kAmpE E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ |FD6F>[ #@36CE2 {6586CH@@5 s6??:D 5@?2E65 2 A@CEC2:E @7 p3:;29 %9@>2D[ 2 =625:?8 `hkDFAmE9k^DFAm\46?EFCJ :?5FDEC:2=:DE H9@ 56D:8?65 2?5 =:G65 :? E96 9@FD6[ E@ E96 7@F?52E:@?] p44@C5:?8 E@ s6??:D[ E96 A@CEC2:E @?46 9F?8 :? E96 ~4E28@? w@FD6] $96 2=D@ 5@?2E65 2?@E96C A@CEC2:E @7 %9@>2D’ >6?E@C !C:D4:==2 $4@EE 2?5 EH@ 2CE:DE:4 DEF5:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 @?6 @7 %9@>2D’ H:76]k^AmkAms6??:D[ 2 8C62E\8C62E\8C2?552F89E6C @7 %9@>2D[ 9@A6D E92E @?6 52J E96 2CEH@C< H:== 282:? 92?8 :? 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