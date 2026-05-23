Smyth sheriff presents CHS senior with Sheriff's Institute scholarship May 23, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 From left to right are Sheriff Chip Shuler, Emmaline Dowell, and Chilhowie High School SRO Tyler Hayden. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emmaline Dowell, a graduating senior from Chilhowie High School, is the recipient of the Virginia Sheriff's Institute (VSI) scholarship for the 25/26 school year. kAm$96C:77 r9:A $9F=6C 2??@F?465 E96 D49@=2CD9:A 2H2C5 2?5 D2:5 E92E s@H6== A=2?D E@ 2EE6?5 q=F67:6=5 &?:G6CD:EJ E9:D 72== H:E9 2 5@F3=6 >2;@C :? u@C6?D:4D 2?5 !C6\|65 H:E9 E96 :?E6?E @7 364@>:?8 2 7@C6?D:4 A2E9@=@8:DE] k^AmkAm“(6 2== <?@H 9@H :>A@CE2?E E96 |65:42= tI2>:?6CVD ~77:46 :D E@ E96 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 @FC 23:=:EJ E@ DF446DD7F==J :?G6DE:82E6 2?5 AC@D64FE6 9@>:4:56 42D6D] (6 2== H:D9 t>>2=:?6 DF446DD :? 96C 7FEFC6 6?562G@CD] x H2?E E@ 2=D@ E92?< 6G6CJ@?6 E92E DFAA@CED E96 '$x 6249 J62C H:E9 E96:C >6>36CD9:A 2?5 5@?2E:@?D[” D2:5 $9F=6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela…