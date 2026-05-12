Centerpiece Top Story Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges SPorter May 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Michael Kevin Patrick SPorter Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual relationship he had with an underage female co-worker.kAm|:4926= z6G:? !2EC:4<[ eg[ @7 $F82C vC@G6 H2D 2CC6DE65 :? 62C=J u63CF2CJ @? #646:AE @7 r9:=5 $6IF2= p3FD6 |2E6C:2= Wr$p|X] ~? pAC:= a`[ 2 7656C2= 8C2?5 ;FCJ @7 E96 &]$] s:DEC:4E r@FCE (6DE6C? s:DEC:4E @7 ':C8:?:2 :?5:4E65 !2EC:4< @? D6G6? 492C86D]k^AmkAm%96 492C86D 7@4FD @? !2EC:4<’D C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 2? F?56C286 8:C=]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 4C:>:?2= 4@>A=2:?E 7:=65 @? y2?] b_[ !2EC:4< >6E E96 J@F?8 H@>2?[ H9@ :D C676CC65 E@ :? 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED 2D y'`[ :? E96 $rrw 6=6G2E@C] y'` E@=5 !2EC:4< D96 H2D :? 9:89 D49@@= 2?5 :?E6C6DE65 :? E96 >65:42= 7:6=5] %96 EH@ 3682? E2=<:?8 C68F=2C=J 2E H@C<] pE 2 =F?49[ y'` E@=5 !2EC:4< 96C 3:CE952E6 2?5 96 “:?4@CC64E=J DFC>:D65” E92E D96 H2D `f] y'`[ H9@ H2D `e[ 5:5?’E 4@CC64E !2EC:4<]k^Am People are also reading… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney honors Saltville officer kAmx? =2E6 a_ac[ y'` 2?5 !2EC:4< DE2CE65 62E:?8 =F?49 E@86E96C 2?5 4@>>F?:42E:?8 C68F=2C=J G:2 E6IE >6DD286D 2?5 A9@?6 42==D] tG6?EF2==J[ !2EC:4< 2?5 y'` 6?82865 :? D6IF2= 4@?G6CD2E:@?D H:E9 @?6 2?@E96C 2?5 6I492?865 ?F56 A:4EFC6D @7 E96>D6=G6D G:2 E6IE >6DD286]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@?[ !2EC:4< DE2CE65 92G:?8 2 A9JD:42= C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 y'` 2E 9:D 9@>6 2?5 2E H@C<] sFC:?8 E92E DA2? @7 E:>6[ y'` H2D `e J62CD @=5] !2EC:4< E@=5 y'` E92E 96 H2D “=@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@” 96C 3:CE952J[ E92E E96 C6=2E:@?D9:A 925 E@ 36 “D64C6E[” 2?5 E92E 96 “?66565” 96C] p7E6C y'` EFC?65 `f[ 2?5 27E6C !2EC:4< 36=:6G65 D96 925 EFC?65 `g[ !2EC:4< 925 D6IF2= :?E6C4@FCD6 H:E9 y'`] k^Am kAm%96 4C:>:?2= 4@>A=2:?E 56E2:=D D@>6 @7 E96 E6IE 6I492?86D[ H9:49 H6C6 D6IF2==J 6IA=:4:E] %96 4@>A=2:?E D2JD E92E “AC:@C E@ H92E !2EC:4< 36=:6G65 E@ 36 y'`’D `gkDFAmE9k^DFAm 3:CE952J… y'` 2?5 !2EC:4< 6I492?865 ?F56 :>286D G:2 E6IE >6DD286D]”k^Am kAm%96 4@FCE 5@4F>6?E D2JD E92E H:E9 !2EC:4<’D 6?4@FC286>6?E[ y'` D6?E 6IA=:4:E A9@E@D 2?5 G:56@D] %96 4@>A=2:?E D2:5 E92E “!2EC:4< 2=H2JD C6DA@?565 A@D:E:G6=J E@H2C5 E96 :>286D 2?5 G:56@D @7 y'` 2?5 D@>6E:>6D C64:AC@42E65 H:E9 :>286D @7 9:D 6C64E A6?:D]”k^AmkAm%96 4@>A=2:?E C6A@CED E92E !2EC:4< 42FE:@?65 y'` 23@FE E96 ?665 7@C 5:D4C6E:@? D6G6C2= E:>6D]k^AmkAm(9:=6 D:I @7 E96 492C86D 7@4FD @? E96 6I492?86 2?5 EC2?D>:DD:@? @7 E96 :>286D @7 2 >:?@C 6?828:?8 :? D6IF2= 4@?5F4E[ E96 D6G6?E9 :?5:4E>6?E DE2E6D E92E @?46 E96 C6=2E:@?D9:A 3642>6 <?@H?[ !2EC:4< <?@H:?8=J 2EE6>AE65 E@ 56DEC@J C64@C5D[ 5@4F>6?ED 2?5 E2?8:3=6 @3;64ED H:E9 E96 :?E6?E @7 :?E6C76C:?8 H:E9 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am kAmx? 2 E6IE 6I492?86 C6A@CE65 :? E96 4@>A=2:?E[ !2EC:4< E6==D y'` E92E 96 925 366? DFDA6?565 7C@> $rrw 2?5 H@F=5 =:<6=J 36 7:C65]k^AmkAmy'` 2D<Di “(92E 5:5 J@F E6== E96>n”k^AmkAm!2EC:4< C6DA@?5Di “*@F 2AAC@24965 >6] *@F 2E6 5:??6C H:E9 >6 @?46] (6 @?=J D2H 6249 @E96C 3C:67=J H9:=6 H6 H@C<65] }@ @FED:56 G:D:ED 3FE A9@?6 42==D 2?5 E6IED] *@F E@=5 >6 J@F H6C6 `g J@ @C 6=D6 x H@F=5 92G6 ?6G6C :?E6C24E65 H:E9 J@F] x’G6 56=6E65 6G6CJE9:?8 H6 E6IE65 6249 @E96C] (6 D9@F=5 ?@E E2=<]”k^Am kAmp 7@C6?D:4 6IEC24E:@? @7 !2EC:4<’D 6=64EC@?:4 56G:46D C64@G6C65 >2?J @7 E96 E6IED] s@4F>6?ED D2J E92E !2EC:4< 2?5 y'` 6I492?865 >@C6 E92? `h[___ E6IE >6DD286D H:E9 @?6 2?@E96C]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 4@>A=2:?E[ E96 D:EF2E:@? 42>6 E@ 2FE9@C:E:6D’ 2EE6?E:@? 27E6C CF>@CD DE2CE65 4:C4F=2E:?8 2E $rrw 23@FE y'` 2?5 !2EC:4<’D C6=2E:@?D9:A] p C6=2E:G6 @7 y'` H9@ 2=D@ H@C<65 2E E96 9@DA:E2= 4@?7C@?E65 y'`[ H9@ 25>:EE65 E@ E96 C6=2E:@?D9:A] %96 C6=2E:G6 2?5 y'` E96? H6?E E@ E96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 42D6 H2D :?G6DE:82E65 3J E96 |!s 2?5 E96 uqx] pDD:DE2?E &]$] pEE@C?6J (9:E !:6C46 :D AC@D64FE:?8 E96 42D6] x?5:4E>6?ED 5@ ?@E >62? 2 A6CD@? :D 8F:=EJ 3FE E92E 6?@F89 6G:56?46 6I:DED E@ E2<6 E96 >2EE6C E@ EC:2=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Saltville celebrated the 129th birthday of one of its most famous native sons with music, talks, and gifts to keep the musical tradition going… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Watch Now: Related Video Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Palm Springs grad was detained by ICE. She hopes her story helps others Palm Springs grad was detained by ICE. She hopes her story helps others