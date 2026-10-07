Floyd gets share of housing funds Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd County received a $1.8 million Community Development Block Grant to supports infrastructure and housing production.kAm%96 >@?6J H2D A2CE @7 2 Saa]f >:==:@? DE2E6 A24<286 7F?5:?8 `f 4@>>F?:EJ AC@;64ED 24C@DD ':C8:?:2[ :?4=F5:?8 ?6H 9@FD:?8[ 5@H?E@H? C6G:E2=:K2E:@? 2?5 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 FA8C256D]k^AmkAm%96 q=@4< vC2?E AC@8C2> 2==@42E6D 7656C2= 7F?5:?8 E@ DEC6?8E96? A9JD:42= 2?5 64@?@>:4 6?G:C@?>6?ED :? 4@>>F?:E:6D] %9:D J62C’D 2H2C5D =6G6C286 S`h >:==:@? :? ?6H 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 &$ s6A2CE>6?E @7 w@FD:?8 2?5 &C32? s6G6=@A>6?E 4@>3:?65 H:E9 7F?5D 42CC:65 @G6C 7C@> E96 AC6G:@FD J62C]k^Am kAm“r@>>F?:EJ 56G6=@A>6?E 3=@4< 8C2?ED C6>2:? @?6 @7 @FC >@DE 67764E:G6 E@@=D E@ 6?4@FC286 5FC23=6 8C@HE9 :? 6G6CJ C68:@? @7 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9[” kDEC@?8mD2:5 v@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86Ck^DEC@?8m] “qJ :?G6DE:?8 >@C6 E92? Sa_ >:==:@? 5:C64E=J :?E@ @FC 4:E:6D 2?5 4@F?E:6D[ H6 2C6 6IA2?5:?8 277@C523=6 9@FD:?8 @AE:@?D[ DFAA@CE:?8 =@42= AC:@C:E:6D[ 2?5 3F:=5:?8 DFDE2:?23=6 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 7@C ':C8:?:2?D]”k^Am People are also reading… Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Goodwill opening Tazewell store Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Grants closing Richlands store 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Virginia Tech coach Young high on his 'great nucleus' of returning stars 'We’ve been screwed': How one county shifted on data centers kAm“rsqv 7F?5D 2==@H FD E@ E2C86E AC@;64ED E92E =@H6C 4@DED 7@C 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 72>:=:6D[ :>AC@G6 :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ 2?5 8C@H E96 64@?@>J :? 6G6CJ C68:@? @7 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9[” kDEC@?8mD2:5 $64C6E2CJ @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 %C256 r2CC:6 r96?6CJk^DEC@?8m] “qJ A2:C:?8 DE2E6[ 7656C2=[ 2?5 ?62C=J S`_ >:==:@? :? =@42= C6D@FC46D[ H6 2C6 23=6 E@ 7FCE96C 5C:G6 5@H? 9@FD:?8 4@DED[ C6G:E2=:K6 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD 5:DEC:4ED[ 2?5 8C@H E96 8@@5 ;@3D E92E ':C8:?:2?D ?665 E@ E9C:G6]”k^Am kAm“(96E96C AC@G:5:?8 4=62? 5C:?<:?8 H2E6C[ D276 D6H286 5:DA@D2=[ @C AC6D6CG:?8 9@FD:?8 F?:ED[ E96D6 :?G6DE>6?ED H:== >2<6 2 5:C64E 5:776C6?46 :? E96 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76 7@C E9@FD2?5D @7 ':C8:?:2 72>:=:6D[” kDEC@?8mD2:5 swrs s:C64E@C sC] %2>2C29 w@=>6Dk^DEC@?8m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold… Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Sixty to 65 people gathered at Hungry Mother State Park late last month to tag and release Monarch butterflies. Many of them had never touched… Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death.