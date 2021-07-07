New robotic manikins bring more lifelike simulations to VHCC nursing students

ABINGDON, Va. — When nursing students return to campus at Virginia Highlands Community College this fall, they’ll have a few new patients to treat in the classroom.
But these patients are not real. They are manikins — with all the bells and whistles that simulate real-life scenarios — that create a safe environment for students to learn without the risk of harming real patients.
They look and act so real that they can simulate a variety of symptoms and scenarios. Amazing technology allows the simulation manikins to bleed, breathe, cry, urinate and even give birth.
A simulation lab with high-tech equipment is nothing new for the Abingdon community college; however, the nursing department has upgraded with four new state-of-the-art nursing manikins made by Gaumard Scientific that are so innovative they are blowing students away.
The new equipment with advanced technology replaces outdated manikins in the lab, offering students better hands-on experiences.
“The manikin purchases were part of our ongoing commitment to investing in the very best of educational technology,” said Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at the college.” Crowe said cost of the manikins hovered around $327,000.
According to Bethaney Hilt, assistant professor of nursing and simulation lab coordinator, the simulation lab at the community college is the only facility in the area with an advanced pediatric manikin named Pediatric Hal. The closest facility is the University of Virginia, she said.
The college also received two adult manikins and a birthing mom and baby manikins.
Hilt worked with a Gaumard trainer for three days in June to lean about the new equipment and to set up the software. A small group of students from the college was invited to try out the two adult manikins earlier last month.
“The simulation lab is such a great learning experience, especially with our new manikins,” said nursing student Jadelyn Leonard. “The manikins are so realistic, and they bring the clinical experience to you. They can do almost everything. This has helped me prepare for the real world of nursing and has made me more confident in my skills.”
Hilt said the upgrade will make the college’s nursing program even stronger, answering the call to provide qualified nurses at facilities in the area and throughout the country.
“We’re dealing with a huge need for nurses in our local facilities right now,” said the lab simulation coordinator.
Hilt said she and her assistant, MaKayla Blevins, a simulation lab instructor, will run simulations for nearly 300 students in the fall.
She’s also excited that students will be allowed to count their time in the simulation lab as required clinical work that is traditionally available only in hospitals.
“A lot of my students say the simulation lab is their favorite part of nursing, and they’re able to see things in the lab that they don’t get to see in clinical settings off campus. Research shows that students learn just as much this way,” said Hilt.
“Research shows that students are learning a lot more by being interactive and having hands-on experiences,” said Hilt.
Nursing student Sarah Houck agreed the simulation lab provides a safe place for nursing students to learn without the possibility of making life-altering mistakes.
“The scenarios are real and lifelike, but someone’s life isn’t at stake. I feel much more confident in my abilities and knowledge after participating in the simulation lab,” Houck said.
Simulation manikins
The top of the line pediatric manikin not only has heart, breath and bowel sounds like other manikins, but he also has active facial expressions, and his neck turns, allowing him to follow students as they walk around the room.
“He bleeds when his finger is stuck to check blood sugar. He can cry and look happy, excited and scared. He talks to students. He can even urinate,” said Hilt.
A newer birthing manikin named Victoria features replaceable bellies, one of which contains a baby that actually descends to simulate a birth.
“The students can monitor how the mother is progressing and appropriately address her pain needs. That’s something we couldn’t do with the older model we had,” said Hilt. “They also can make full assessments once the baby is born.”
Students learn to do chest compressions on adult manikins simulating patients who are unresponsive. They also learn other skills such as inserting catheters.
The pandemic has lessened opportunities for students to see pediatric patients or births during their clinical experiences, Hilt said. “This simulation lab gives them those opportunities they’ve been missing out on.”
Control room
Scenarios with each manikin are controlled by Hilt and Blevins in a control room outside the simulation lab.
Students are assigned manikins and patient charts, allowing them to prepare a care plan for their patients.
“We are not in the room with the students. They are the nurses in the lab making the judgment calls,” said Hilt.
Because the manikins are totally wireless, operating on Bluetooth, a staff member can move a manikin from the hallway into the simulation lab to create an emergency scenario.
“The students are training to treat the simulation lab like it’s an actual hospital and trained to treat the manikin like it’s a real patient,” Hilt said.
“One rule I always tell my students is we do not pretend in here. When you step foot in the simulation lab,lm you get to make the nursing decisions.
“There won’t be an instructor telling you every move to make on the job, so you have to start getting prepared for that now.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.