New robotic manikins bring more lifelike simulations to VHCC nursing students

ABINGDON, Va. — When nursing students return to campus at Virginia Highlands Community College this fall, they’ll have a few new patients to treat in the classroom.

But these patients are not real. They are manikins — with all the bells and whistles that simulate real-life scenarios — that create a safe environment for students to learn without the risk of harming real patients.

They look and act so real that they can simulate a variety of symptoms and scenarios. Amazing technology allows the simulation manikins to bleed, breathe, cry, urinate and even give birth.

A simulation lab with high-tech equipment is nothing new for the Abingdon community college; however, the nursing department has upgraded with four new state-of-the-art nursing manikins made by Gaumard Scientific that are so innovative they are blowing students away.

The new equipment with advanced technology replaces outdated manikins in the lab, offering students better hands-on experiences.

“The manikin purchases were part of our ongoing commitment to investing in the very best of educational technology,” said Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at the college.” Crowe said cost of the manikins hovered around $327,000.