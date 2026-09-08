JIDA interim director takes job in Richmond Sep 8, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Summer has taken its toll on leadership at the Joint Industrial Development Authority.kAmx? yF?6[ 7@C>6C yxsp 5:C64E@C s2G:5 |2?=6J =67E E96 C@=6 E@ D6CG6 2D 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 E96 %@3244@ #68:@? #6G:E2=:K2E:@? r@>>:DD:@?]k^AmkAm|2?=6J[ 2 (JE96 r@F?EJ ?2E:G6[ 3642>6 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C :? a_`c] sFC:?8 9:D E6?FC6[ E96 4@F?EJ’D 64@?@>:4 @FEAFE 8C6H 7C@> S`]bfh 3:==:@? E@ S`]gh` 3:==:@?[ 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D =@42E65 :? E96 4@F?EJ H6?E 7C@> fge E@ hab]k^AmkAmp7E6C |2?6J’D 56A2CEFC6[ y@9? |2EE96HD[ 2 ?2E:G6 @7 r92EE2?@@82[ %6??6DD66[ 2?5 ':C8:?:2 %649 8C25F2E6 H9@ 925 ;@:?65 E96 yxsp :? a_`d 2D 2DD@4:2E6 5:C64E@C E@@< E96 C6:?D 2D :?E6C:> 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAmr@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $E6A96? q62C @? pF8] ad :?7@C>65 $FA6CG:D@CD E92E |2EE96HD 92D 2446AE65 2 A@D:E:@? H:E9 E96 ':C8:?:2 %@FC:D> r@CA@C2E:@?] %96 286?4J =:DED |2EE96HD 2D D6?:@C 56DE:?2E:@? 56G6=@A>6?E >2?286C]k^AmkAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ %C62DFC6C {@C: vFJ?? D2:5 96C @77:46 :D H@C<:?8 @? C62= 6DE2E6 E2I6D[ D2J:?8 3:==D D9@F=5 36 >2:=65 :? 62C=J ~4E@36C]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 FD:?8 S`d_[___ 7C@> A9@E@ DA665 6?7@C46>6?E AC@4665D E@ 4@>A=6E6 H@C< 2E E96 p86C !2C< 4@FCED]k^Am kAm{2DE $6AE6>36C[ E96 4@F?EJ C646:G65 2 8C2?E 7@C E96 E9:C5 A92D6 @7 A2C< C67FC3:D9:?8] !=2?D E96? 42==65 7@C 2? 28:?8 p86C !2C< E6??:D 4@FCE E@ 36 4@?G6CE65 E@ 2 >F=E:\AFCA@D6 4@FCE] %96 H@C< 42CC:65 2 Sbec[___ AC:46 E28]k^Am kAm%96 7:CDE A92D6 @7 E96 AC@;64E[ H9:49 H2D 4@>A=6E65 :? a_ab[ 7@4FD65 @? FA52E:?8 A=2J8C@F?5 6BF:A>6?E] %96 D64@?5 A92D6[ 4@>A=6E65 :? a_ac[ 2=D@ FA52E65 A=2J8C@F?5 6BF:A>6?E 7@C J@F?86C 49:=5C6?] %96 A=2J8C@F?5 H@C< :?4=F56D psp 2446DD:3:=:EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Tailgating fans expressed excitement about James Franklin. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953.