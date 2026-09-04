Centerpiece Top Story Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers SPorter Sep 4, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Charlie Barnette talked to a group at Royal Oak Cemetery in Marion about how to clean grave markers. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger With cleaning, Charlie Barnette and Dr. Diana Hulse were able to read some of the information on this 19th-century grave marker. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Diana Hulse brings out information on this marker with orange sidewalk chalk. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Charlie Barnette cleans this historic marker with D/2 biological solution. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Amanda Baxter reads about the person memorialized with this stone. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The guardian angel of this region’s cemeteries: That’s how Anna Leigh DeBord described Charlie Barnette to a group gathered in Marion’s oldest cemetery last week.kAmq2C?6EE6’D :?E6C6DE :? E96 C68:@?’D 3FC:2= 8C@F?5D 3682? :? a__g H96? 96 DE2CE65 D62C49:?8 7@C 9:D 72>:=J >6>36C’D 8C2G6D]k^AmkAm%2<:?8 2 (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ 3@@< E92E 56E2:=D 46>6E6C:6D[ 96 3682? ?@E:?8 H96? 96 7@F?5 8C2G6 >2C<6CD >:DD:?8] %92E[ 96 D2:5[ =65 E@ 2=D@ 4=62?:?8 FA 46>6E6C:6D 2?5 E96? 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E96 46>6E6CJ[ 3FE E96 4@DE – 56E6C>:?65 3J =6EE6C – AC@G65 52F?E:?8] %96JVC6 ?@H 6IA=@C:?8 @E96C A@DD:3:=:E:6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. 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