Pet of the Week Meet Paloma, a puppy who needs a family with love and patience Sep 9, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 At 10 months old, Paloma is still a bit of a puppy. Submitted photo Paloma is a spayed female. Submitted photo Paloma loves other dogs and spending time outside, smelling all the smells. Submitted photo A coonhound mix, Paloma loves seeing all the sights around her. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Paloma, Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week.kAm!2=@>2 :D @?=J `_ >@?E9D @=5[ 3FE D96’D 2=C625J 925 E@ =62C? E92E E96 H@C=5 42? 36 2 D42CJ A=246] %9:D DH66E r@@?9@F?5 >:I 92D?’E 925 >F49 D@4:2=:K2E:@?] (96? J@F 7:CDE >66E 96C[ D96 >2J D9J 2H2J 2?5 >2<6 96CD6=7 D>2==] qFE :7 J@F E2<6 2 >@>6?E E@ C62==J =@@< 2E 96C[ J@F’== D66 :E… E96C6’D 9@A6 :? !2=@>2’D 6J6D]k^AmkAm$96 DE:== ?665D E:>6] $96 ?665D A2E:6?46] $96 ?665D D@>6@?6 H9@ F?56CDE2?5D E92E ECFDE :D?’E 3F:=E :? 2 52J] qFE D96 92D 2=C625J D9@H? FD E92E D96 42? >2<6 AC@8C6DD[ 2?5 H6 36=:6G6 E96C6 :D D@ >F49 >@C6 :? DE@C6 7@C E9:D 362FE:7F= 8:C=]k^Am kAm!2=@>2 {~'t$ @E96C 5@8D 2?5 H@F=5 =:<6=J 36?67:E 7C@> 2?@E96C AFA :? E96 9@>6 E@ 96=A >2<6 96C 766= 4@>7@CE23=6 2?5 3F:=5 96C 4@?7:56?46] $96 2=D@ {~'t$ DA6?5:?8 E:>6 @FED:56 @? H2=<D[ D>6==:?8 2== E96 D>6==D[ 2?5 D66:?8 2== E96 D:89ED]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAmx7 J@F 2?5 J@FC 72>:=J 4@F=5 36 E96 <:?5 @7 9@>6 E92E !2=@>2 92D 366? =@@<:?8 7@C[ A=62D6 2AA=J @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Tailgating fans expressed excitement about James Franklin. Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953.