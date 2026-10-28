Letter to the Editor Reader shares his opposition to data centers Oct 28, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lots of talk or lack thereof about a data center coming to exit 47. You know what happens when you open Pandora's box? Nothing good.kAmx =:G6 2E 6I:E cf] |J H:76 2?5 x 3@F89E @FC 5C62> 9@>6 96C6 :? a__h] (6 >@G65 96C6 7@C E96 A6246 2?5 BF:6E 2?5 E@ C2:D6 <:5D 2?5 8C2?5<:5D :? @FC =:EE=6 A:646 @7 w62G6?] xVG6 H2E4965 E@H? 4@F?4:= >66E:?8D 2?5 962C5 DFCC@F?5:?8 ?6:893@CD DA62< @7 E96:C 4@?46C?D] pE E96D6 >66E:?8D 2== J@F 86E E@ 5@ :D 6IAC6DD J@FC 4@?46C?Dj ?@ 7665324< 4@>6D 7C@> 2?J@?6 2?5 H9J ?@ @?6 H:== D2J H9@ E96 56G6=@A6C :D 2 >JDE6CJ]k^AmkAmxVG6 C625 @?6 A6CD@? D2J E92E E96 ?@:D6 7C@> 2 52E2 46?E6C :D =:<6 2 3@I 72? @C :EVD 4@>A2C23=6 E@ &E:=:EJ %C2:=6C] (6==[ :7 J@F ?@E:46[ E96C6 2C6 ?@ 9@FD6D 2C@F?5 &E:=:EJ %C2:=6CD[ 2?5 H@F=5 J@F =:<6 E@ =:DE6? E@ 2 3@I 72? ac^fnk^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program kAmpDD:DE2?E r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C (:==:2>D D2:5 2 52E2 46?E6C 4@F=5 36 4@>A2E:3=6 QF?56C E96 C:89E 4:C4F>DE2?46DQ] xV> 8F6DD:?8 E96 C:89E 4:C4F>DE2?46D 2C6 ?@E ?6IE E@ 9:D 9@FD6 @C FA @? !2C< q@F=6G2C5] s2E2 46?E6CD 42C6 =6DD 23@FE E96 4@>>F?:E:6D E96J :?G256] %96C6VD 2 C62D@? E96J 2C6 ?@E 3F:=E @FE :? E96 >:55=6 @7 ?@H96C6] %96J DF4< E96 =:76 @FE @7 E@H?VD :?7C2DECF4EFC6D] ~?46 :EVD 3F:=E[ :EVD @FC AC@3=6>] (92EVD E@ 82:?n (:== @FC E2I6D 8@ 5@H?n (:== @FC 6=64EC:4 3:==D 5C@An (9J ?@P x7 QH6 E96 A6@A=6” 42? 5@ ?@E9:?8 6=D6[ 86E @FE 2?5 G@E6 }@G] b 2?5 =6E J@FC G@:46D 36 962C5Pk^AmkAmkDEC@?8ms6??:D qFCE@?k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@?[ '2]k^DEC@?8mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their …