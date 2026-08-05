Crockett church celebrates Old-Fashioned Sunday Aug 5, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Submitted photos Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crockett hosted an Old-Fashioned Day in late July in celebration of the church’s 250th anniversary. The church was founded in the same year as the United States of America. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Executive associate athletic directors Brad Wurthman and Bridget McSorley have been let go.