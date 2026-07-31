Centerpiece Top Story 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay SPorter Jul 31, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Student Kenzley Frye assumed the mayor's post at this month's Saltville Town Council meeting to read her winning "If I Were Mayor" essay. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Virginia Municipal League President Dwayne Tuggle, the mayor of Amherst, presented Kenzley Frye with her award at a recent Saltville Town Council meeting. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketing and bolstering diversity and inclusion in the community.kAmuCJ6 @FE=:?65 96C A=2? :? 2? 6DD2J 7@C E96 ?@?\AC@7:E ':C8:?:2 |F?:4:A2= {628F6’D 2??F2= x7 x (6C6 |2J@C DE2E6 6DD2J 4@?E6DE[ H9:49 :D @A6? 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E92E E96J 36=:6G6 H:== 36DE 255C6DD E96 :DDF6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth students get inside look into justice system Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave kAmuCJ6 3682? 96C 6DD2J[ HC:E:?8[ “D:>A=6 :DDF6D =:<6 A2E49:?8 A@E9@=6D 2?5 C6A2:C:?8 3F:=5:?8D 2C6 DEC2:89E7@CH2C5 AC@3=6>D E92E 7:CDE 4@>6 E@ >:?5 H96? 5:D4FDD:?8 :>AC@G6>6?ED @FC E@H? ?665D] qFE @FC D>2== E@H? @7 $2=EG:==6 92D >2?J @E96C F?56C=J:?8 :DDF6D E92E J@F >2J ?@E 6G6? 4@?D:56C 2E 7:CDE] !C@>@E:?8 E@FC:D> E92E 9:89=:89ED @FC E@H?’D 9:DE@CJ[ :>AC@G:?8 2446DD:3:=:EJ 7@C A6@A=6 H:E9 >:?@C 2?5 >2;@C 5:D23:=:E:6D[ 2D H6== 2D 3F:=5:?8 2 >@C6 5:G6CD6 2?5 H6=4@>:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 2C6 2== 6BF2==J D:8?:7:42?E :DDF6D @FC E@H? 7246D]”k^Am kAm$96 H6?E @? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. 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