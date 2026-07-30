Centerpiece Top Story Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day SPorter Jul 30, 2026 Jul 30, 2026 0 The convenience station on Lee Highway near Groseclose had a steady flow of traffic going through this past Saturday. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a second day during the week.kAm{2DE %9FCD52J 6G6?:?8[ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD 2AAC@G65 2 D4965F=6 492?86 E92E H:== 4=@D6 2== E96 4@?G6?:6?46 DE2E:@?D @? (65?6D52JD :? 255:E:@? 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