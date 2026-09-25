WCC receives $1.2M grant Sep 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Wytheville Community College a $1,233,412 grant.kAm%96 7F?5:?8 4@>6D E9C@F89 E96 s6A2CE>6?E’D $EC6?8E96?:?8 x?DE:EFE:@?D !C@8C2> E@ 96=A 9:896C 65F42E:@? :?DE:EFE:@?D D6CG6 =@H\:?4@>6 DEF56?EDk^AmkAm%96 $EC6?8E96?:?8 x?DE:EFE:@?D !C@8C2> AC@G:56D 7F?5D E@ :>AC@G6 2?5 DEC6?8E96? 24256>:4 BF2=:EJ[ :?DE:EFE:@?2= >2?286>6?E 2?5 7:D42= DE23:=:EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security.