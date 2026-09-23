Centerpiece Top Story Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students SPorter Sep 23, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of students being educated there.kAm%96 5:D4FDD:@? 3682? H96? sC] qC25 w282[ DFA6C:?E6?56?E[ AC6D6?E65 E96 $49@@= q@2C5 H:E9 2? 62C=J C6A@CE @? DEF56?E 6?C@==>6?E 2E 6249 D49@@=]k^AmkAm$49@@= q@2C5 >6>36C |24 qF492?2? ?@E65 E92E 96 5:5?’E C62=:K6 E96 D49@@=’D 8C@HE9 2?5 4FCC6?E ?F>36CD]k^AmkAmw282 ?@E65 E92E rt$ 42C6D 7@C >@C6 DEF56?ED E92? 2?J @E96C D49@@= :? E96 4@F?EJ] %92E EC6?5 2AA62CD @? EC24< E@ >2:?E2:? :ED 4FCC6?E A@D:E:@?] w282 ?@E65 E92E E96 D49@@= 92D E96 9:896DE <:?56C82CE6? 6?C@==>6?E :? E96 4@F?EJ 2E hg – 23@FE 5@F3=6 E92E @7 ~2< !@:?E t=6>6?E2CJ[ cg[ @C |2C:@? t=6>6?E2CJ[ d_]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Smyth man accused of forging military document Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic kAmpD @7 $6AE] `c[ dh_ DEF56?ED 2C6 6?C@==65 2E rt$] qC@<6? 5@H? 3J 8C256[ E96 D49@@= E62496D ca AC6\z DEF56?ED[ hg <:?56C82CE6?6CD[ ff 7:CDE 8C256CD[ `__ D64@?5 8C256CD[ gf E9:C5 8C256CD[ `_` 7@FCE9 8C256CD[ 2?5 gd 7:7E9 8C256CD]k^AmkAm%96 D49@@= H:E9 E96 =@H6DE 2EE6?52?46 :D $F82C vC@G6 t=6>6?E2CJ] xED 6?C@==>6?E :D f AC6\z DEF56?ED[ `c <:?56C82CE6?6CD[`` 7:CDE 8C256CD[ g D64@?5 8C256CD[ `b E9:C5 8C256CD[ `d 7@FCE9 8C256CD[ 2?5 `a 7:7E9 8C256CD]k^AmkAmp4C@DD E96 4@F?EJ[ E96D6 F?@77:4:2= ?F>36CD D9@H 2? @G6C2== 6?C@==>6?E @7 b[ebb DEF56?ED]k^Am kAm%96 C6A@CE 2=D@ D9@H65 2EE6?52?46 3J D49@@=i pE<:?D t=6>6?E2CJ[ `daj rt$[ dh_j |2C:@? t=6>6?E2CJ[ b_hj ~2< !@:?E t=6>6?E2CJ[ b_fj #:49 '2==6J t=6>6?E2CJ[ `caj $2=EG:==6 t=6>6?E2CJ[ `hgj 2?5 $F82C vC@G6 t=6>6?E2CJ[ g_]k^Am kAm%96 >:55=6 D49@@= ?F>36CD 2C6 r9:=9@H:6 |:55=6[ agcj |2C:@? |:55=6[ bggj }@CE9H@@5 |:55=6[ `ba]k^AmkAm%96 9:89 D49@@=D’ A@AF=2E:@?D 2C6 r9:=9@H:6 w:89[ bf`j |2C:@? $6?:@C w:89[ ce_j 2?5 }@CE9H@@5 w:89[ aa_]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals. Watch Now: Related Video Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good? How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good?