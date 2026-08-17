Letter to the Editor LTE: Data centers and Wythe Aug 17, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fellow Wythe County Citizens,kAm&?7@CEF?2E6=J[ E96 >2C<6E 7@C 52E2 46?E6CD 92D K6C@65 :? @? (JE96 4@F?EJ 2?5 2D @7 pF8] ``[ E96C6 2C6 EH@ 52E2 46?E6CD :? E96 A:A6=:?6 7@C @FC 4@F?EJ W@?6 :? AC@8C6DD A2C< 2?5 @?6 ?62C E96 !F=2D<: 4@F?EJ =:?6 2=@?8 E96 g` 4@CC:5@CX] %96C6VD 366? 2 3F?49 @7 5:D4FDD:@? 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ 23@FE E96 FE:=:EJ @7 52E2 46?E6CD 2?5 E96 A6?2=E:6D E96J :>A@D6 @? 2 4@>>F?:EJ 2D H6VC6 DFC6 J@FVG6 D66? :? E96 A2DE 76H >@?E9D] $6G6C2= =@42= 8C@FAD :?4=F5:?8 !C6D6CG6 (JE96[ ':C8:?:2 ~C82?:K:?8 2?5 @E96CD 92G6 366? D92C:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 67764ED E96D6 52E2 46?E6CD 92G6 @? E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D] p55:E:@?2==J[ >2?J 2C6 BF6DE:@?:?8 E96 EC2?DA2C6?4J @7 E96 EC2?D24E:@?D E@ D64FC6 52E2 4@?DECF4E:@? 562=D] %@ E96 36DE @7 @FC F?56CDE2?5:?8[ K@?:?8 :D E96 2G2:=23=6 4@F?EJ\H:56 >6492?:D> E@ 32? @C 4@?7:?6 52E2 46?E6CD E@ 46CE2:? =@42E:@?D 3J 4=2DD:7J:?8 E96 =2?5 2D :?5FDEC:2=[ 4@>>6C4:2=[ 28C:4F=EFC2= 2?5 @E96CD] %JA:42==J[ A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@F?EJ H:D6=J 92G6 C6D6CG2E:@?D 23@FE 2:>=6DD C68F=2E:@?[ 3FE H:E9@FE E9:D D@CE @7 K@?:?8 E@@=[ H6 5@?VE 92G6 2 =682= H2J E@ <66A @FE 52E2 46?E6CD @C @E96C D:>:=2C =2C86 AC@;64ED] x7 E9:D :D ?6HD E@ J@F[ J@F 42? G:D:E E96 4@F?EJ H63A286 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? E96 AC@A@D65 =2?5 FD6 4=2DD:7:42E:@? WK@?:?8X k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^HHH]HJE964@]@C8^bcf^{2?5\&D6\r=2DD:7:42E:@?00jPP{G*K:4xP?H0K(s#F>:4e@egbD+KAE=%}*4DrhIIAaE&6"<%atweI)'$'Bx'&9~x2~2"euB`thh8)5660b"#I$;$p='HASQm9EEADi^^HHH]HJE964@]@C8^bcf^{2?5\&D6\r=2DD:7:42E:@?k^2mk^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Hayden Panettiere, best know for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building kAm!C6D6CG6 (JE96 92D 366? 4:C4F=2E:?8 2 DFCG6J E@ A@== 2 H:56C 2F5:6?46 23@FE E96:C @A:?:@?D @? K@?:?8 :? E96 9@A6D @7 AC@G:5:?8 7665324< E@ E96 4@F?EJ 23@FE E96 86?6C2= 766=:?8D 23@FE 52E2 46?E6CD 2D H6== 2D E96 :?5:G:5F2=D A6CD@?2= 766=:?8D 23@FE E96 AC@A@D65 K@?:?8] !=62D6 G:D:E E96 DFCG6J 2E E96 &#{ Wk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^5@4D]8@@8=6]4@>^7@C>D^5^6^`upxA"{$6ev;\d"be$vEd~bE`@Kb\E{2#|p8!hdED~f"=K!f2<|zr#\H^G:6H7@C>00jPP{G*K:4xP?H0K(s#F>:4e@egbD+KAE=%}*4DrhIIAaE&6"<%atweI)'$'Bx'&9~x2~2"euB`thh8)5660b"#I$:_vb;`$SQm9EEADi^^5@4D]8@@8=6]4@>^7@C>D^5^6^`upxA"{$6ev;\d"be$vEd~bE`@Kb\E{2#|p8!hdED~f"=K!f2<|zr#\H^G:6H7@C>k^2mX 2?5 36 DFC6 E@ =@@< FA !C6D6CG6 (JE96 2?5 ':C8:?:2 ~C82?:K:?8 @? 72463@@< 7@C :?7@C>2E:@? @? 52E2 46?E6CD 2?5 =@42= 24E:@?D]k^Am kAmp?5C6H #FDD6==k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude…