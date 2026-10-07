CCA seeks medical cannabis patient feedback Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) wants to hear from the people who know Virginia’s medical cannabis program firsthand: the patients who use it.kAm%96 >65:42= 42??23:D A2E:6?E D2E:D724E:@? DFCG6J :D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C A2E:6?ED E@ AC@G:56 5:C64E 7665324< 23@FE E96:C 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 E96 AC@8C2>] %96:C C6DA@?D6D H:== 8:G6 E96 rrp 2 36EE6C F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 E96 A2E:6?E 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 96=A :56?E:7J @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ DEC6?8E96? E96 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmx? a_ad[ >@C6 E92? ``c[___ F?:BF6 A2E:6?ED G:D:E65 2 >65:42= 42??23:D 5:DA6?D2CJ 2?5 >256 2 AFC492D6] %96 rrp 9@A6D E@ 962C 7C@> E9@D6 A2E:6?ED 2?5 FD6 E96:C 7665324< E@ 96=A 6?DFC6 E96 AC@8C2> 4@?E:?F6D E@ >66E E96:C ?665D 2?5 6IA64E2E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Goodwill opening Tazewell store Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Grants closing Richlands store Virginia Tech coach Young high on his 'great nucleus' of returning stars kAm“!2E:6?ED 3C:?8 2? :>A@CE2?E A6CDA64E:G6 E@ E96 >65:42= 42??23:D AC@8C2> 3642FD6 E96J 6IA6C:6?46 :E 7:CDE92?5[” D2:5 y2>:6 !2EE6?[ p4E:?8 w625 2?5 r9:67 p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46C @7 E96 rrp] “(6 H2?E E@ >2<6 DFC6 H6 2C6 =:DE6?:?8 E@ E92E A6CDA64E:G6 2?5 FD:?8 H92E H6 =62C? E@ >2<6 >62?:?87F= :>AC@G6>6?ED]”k^AmkAm%96 rrp 4@?5F4E65 :ED 7:CDE >65:42= 42??23:D A2E:6?E D2E:D724E:@? DFCG6J :? a_ac] %96 C6DF=ED :?4=F565 2 C64@>>6?52E:@? E@ 6IA2?5 EC2:?:?8 2?5 65F42E:@? 7@C 962=E9 42C6 AC@G:56CD[ H9:49 E96 rrp 92D :>A=6>6?E65 E9C@F89 AC@G:56C 65F42E:@? @AA@CEF?:E:6D]k^Am kAm%96 DFCG6J :D @A6? E@ 2== ':C8:?:2 >65:42= 42??23:D A2E:6?ED 2?5 E2<6D 23@FE `_ E@ `d >:?FE6D E@ 4@>A=6E6] xE 4=@D6D @? ~4E] `e] %@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE ':C8:?:2UCDBF@jD >65:42= 42??23:D AC@8C2>[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^442]G:C8:?:2]8@G^>65:42=42??23:DQm442]G:C8:?:2]8@G^>65:42=42??23:Dk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r…