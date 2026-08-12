Contributors to National Night Out event honored Aug 12, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than a dozen contributors helped make this year's National Night Out event in Chilhowie possible.kAmr9:=9@H:6 r9:67 s6AFEJ p2C@? $>:E9 C64@8?:K65 E9@D6 4@?EC:3FE@CD[ H9:49 :?4=F565 u@@5 r:EJ[ q=256 w"[ q6CCJVD w@>6 r6?E6CD[ &E:=:EJ %C2:=6C[ %96 q2?< @7 |2C:@?[ #p| !2G:?8[ rFDE@> p:C[ &?:E65 $2=E[ q=F6 #:586 z?:G6D[ v@@5>2? y6H6=6CD[ r9:=9@H:6 q2C36C $9@A[ s@H?E@H? q2C36C $9@A[ pC>J U2>Aj }2GJ $E@C6[ 2?5 !2A2VD r27é]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 G6CJ 8C2E67F= 7@C E96:C 86?6C@D:EJ 2?5 DFAA@CE[ H9:49 96=A65 >2<6 E96 6G6?E 2 DF446DD] (6 925 2 8C62E EFC?@FE 2?5 6?;@J65 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@??64E H:E9 >6>36CD @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ :? 2 A@D:E:G6 2?5 >62?:?87F= H2J[” D2:5 $>:E9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…