Events planned for Country Store Sep 7, 2026 Sep 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd Country Store will pay tribute to heroes of bluegrass music and memorialize a musical friend on Sunday, Oct. 25.kAmp 46=63C2E:@? @7 %96 {@DE U2>Aj u@F?5 H:== A2J EC:3FE6 E@ E96 A2DD:?8 @7 7@F?5:?8 >6>36C p==6? |:==D 2?5 46=63C2E6 E96 :4@?:4 32?5 E92E H2D :?5F4E65 :?E@ E96 q=F68C2DD w2== @7 u2>6 E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm%96 46=63C2E:@? H:== 762EFC6 2? 2==\DE2C 9@FD6 32?5 4@>AC:D65 @7 $2>>J $96=@C[ y6DD6 $>2E96C[ y@?2E92? s:==@? 2?5 q2:=6J |@@C6]k^AmkAmu@C>65 :? ':C8:?:2 :? E96 62C=J `hf_D[ %96 {@DE U2>Aj u@F?5 3642>6 @?6 @7 3=F68C2DD >FD:4’D >@DE C6DA64E65 32?5D] %96 @C:8:?2= =:?6FA 762EFC65 p==6? |:==D[ s6>AD6J *@F?8[ v6?6 !2C<6[ 2?5 #@86C w2?5J[ H9@D6 5:DE:?4E:G6 D@F?5[ DEC@?8 92C>@?:6D 2?5 565:42E:@? E@ EC25:E:@?2= 3=F68C2DD 96=A65 D92A6 E96 32?5’D =2DE:?8 =6824J]k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State kAms@@CD @A6? 2E eib_ 7@C E96 f A]>] D9@H]k^AmkAmq67@C6 %96 {@DE U2>Aj u@F?5 :D 46=63C2E65[ E96 u=@J5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 H:== AC6D6?E 2 4@>>F?:EJ 52?46 ?:89E @? %9FCD52J[ $6AE] `_[ 2E d A]>] %96 DA64:2= 6G6?E :?4=F56D 2 =64EFC6[ D4C66?:?8D[ >FD:4 2?5[ @7 4@FCD6[ 52?4:?8] %96 7C66 6G6?E :D AC6D6?E65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 wF>2?:E:6D’ u@=<=:76 !C@8C2> 2?5 %96 u=@J5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6]k^AmkAm~? $6AE] `a[ E96 y2<6 q=@F?E q2?5 2?5 wF33J y6?<:?D H:== 3C:?8 2? 6G6?:?8 @7 @=5 E:>6 DEC:?832?5 >FD:4 E@ E96 DE@C6[ DE2CE:?8 2E f A]>]k^Am kAmy6?<:?D[ 2 7@F?5:?8 >6>36C @7 E96 r2C@=:?2 r9@4@=2E6 sC@AD H:== @A6? 7@C E96 y2<6 q=@F?E q2?5]k^Am kAm#:49:6 $E62CD 2?5 #@D:6 }6HE@? H:== E2<6 E96 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 DE286 @? $6AE] `h 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm%96 5F@ A6C7@C> >FD:4 C@@E65 :? E96 p>6C:42?2 EC25:E:@?] !C:@C E@ E96 D9@H[ E96 EH@ H:== AC6D6?E 2 b A]>] 32?;@ 2?5 7:55=6 H@C<D9@A] #68:DE6C @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^92?5>256>FD:4D49@@=]@C8Qm92?5>256>FD:4D49@@=]@C8k^2m]k^AmkAmu=@J5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 H:== 9@DE 2 DBF2C6 52?46 ?:89E 2E f A]>] @? $6AE] ae H:E9 42==6C {]!] z6==J 2?5 >FD:4 7C@> w2??2 U2>Aj %96 &8=J q@JD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Tailgating fans expressed excitement about James Franklin. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind…