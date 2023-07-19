After hearing evidence on Monday, a grand jury returned four felony indictments against a Wythe County man accused of taking guns onto school property in February.

Justin Ray Reed, 28, of Max Meadows was scheduled to stand trial on Thursday in Wythe County Circuit Court, but his case was continued.

Reed, who has no criminal record, was arrested on Feb. 17 after police said he brought two loaded guns onto Fort Chiswell High School property before being disarmed nearby.

According to police, Reed said he “was just traveling” when they asked him why he was carrying firearms on school grounds.

He was indicted on charges of possessing a firearm on school property (two counts) and brandishing a firearm on school property (two counts). He also faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

In a civil hearing after Reed’s arrest, the commonwealth got a judge to grant a six-month order preventing him from having guns.

The commonwealth also appealed a General District Court judge’s decision to give Reed a bond. In April, though, a Circuit Court judge granted his bond with a condition that Reed be placed on GPS monitoring.

According to court records, Reed was arrested again in late June after being accused of failing to comply with his bond conditions related to an ankle monitor.

“Accused states that he has complied with his ankle monitoring,” a magistrate wrote after Reed’s second arrest. “States that he is currently wearing it now.”

Reed, who has hired his own attorneys, is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail while awaiting trial.

He faces 21 years in prison if convicted of all five charges.

In other grand jury cases heard on Monday:

Daniel Lee Able, 40, of Marion was indicted on an attempted grand larceny charge.

Isabel Grace Benfield, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession and felony child endangerment (two counts).

Nichole Shantel Bobbitt, 35, of Crockett was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Donald Edward Bowling, 63, of Max Meadows was indicted on malicious wounding and strangulation charges.

Adrian Aline Carver, 21, of Marion was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Rebecca Lynn Christian, 46, of Princeton, West Virginia, was indicted on two drug possession charges.

Curtis Ledele Coffey, 20, of Max Meadows was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Andrew Daniel Cook, 27, of Bakersville, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, conspiring to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Michelle Dawn Cook, 45, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Jonathan Paul Cornwell, 46, of Bluefield was indicted on a drug possession charge.

James Early Dangerfield, 39, of Beckley, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of forging public records and uttering.

Carl Blaine Fisher, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bobby Joe Goins, 57, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was indicted on a possessing burglary tools charge.

Brittany Lynn Harmon, 32, of Dublin was indicted on a charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Anthonie Allin Hodge, 33, of Wytheville was indicted on eight felony child endangerment charges.

Amelia Lynn Jennelle, 22, of Draper was indicted on an attempted uttering charge.

Jordan Patrick Kelly, 28, of Ivanhoe was indicted on charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute near school property, driving suspended-DUI-related and possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.

Amanda Lynn Kertesz, 38, of Pulaski was indicted on charges of drug possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition (two counts).

Neal Stanley King III, 47, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of abduction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gerald Randolph Lyons, 57, of Ararat was indicted on a possessing burglary tools charge.

Robert Stephen Neal, 36, of Atkins was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Richard Allen Nichols, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.

Mark Edward Perry, 52, of Fries was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Kelly Ann Porter, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of possessing a stolen title and larceny of a catalytic converter.

Elizabeth M. Remines, 37, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a felony child endangerment charge.

Thomas Cooper Scott, 24, of Lynchburg was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.

Michael Anthony Sheets, 33, of Marion was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Christopher Jennings Sizemore, 44, of Rocky Gap was indicted on charges of automobile larceny (two counts) and grand larceny (two counts).

Edward A. Smith, 48, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Adam Franklin Snider, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Caleb Dylan Spencer, 22, of Max Meadows was indicted on an automobile larceny charge.

William Dereck Tilley, 28, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Jeffrey Calvin Turpin, 57, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of automobile larceny (two counts) and grand larceny (two counts).

Franklin Dean Underwood III, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Timothy Charles Walsh, 57, of Wytheville was indicted on two charges of uttering a forged check.

Zimri Christopher Wilson, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on a forgery charge.