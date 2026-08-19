Library Notebook Library Notebook: Writers group and more on tap at library Mark Sage Aug 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Friends of the Wythe County Library hold their monthly meeting at the library Thursday at 4 p.m. Ever think of joining this library support group? Check it out.kAmp?5 E@52J 2E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ :? (JE96G:==6[ H6 @776C sF?86@?D U2>Aj sC28@?D 82>:?8 2E `_ 2]>] 2?5 E96 p5F=E r@=@C:?8 r=F3 2E ?@@?]k^AmkAm~? |@?52J 2E E96 D2>6 =:3C2CJ[ H6 92G6 >@C6 82>:?8 2E |29;@?8 |@?52J[ DE2CE:?8 2E c A]>][ 2?5 E96 {68@D r=F3 7@C <:5D 2E cib_ A]>]k^AmkAm%96 {:EE=6 #6256CD r=F3 :D E96C6 %F6D52J 7C@> c E@ d A]>] %9:D H66<=J AC@8C2> 96=AD J@F?8DE6CD 7C@> <:?56C82CE6? E9C@F89 D64@?5 8C256 3F:=5 4@?7:56?46 2?5 DEC6?8E96? 6DD6?E:2= =:E6C24J D<:==D H:E9 E96 =:3C2CJ’D t2C=J {:E6C24J $E2E:@?D[ =@42E65 :? E96 49:=5C6?’D 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chilhowie High grad among winners of statewide Women's STEAM-H Essay Contest Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Families of JMU students killed in crash collect $2 million in settlements Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement More than 12 years after the McMullin Bridge was closed, construction began Monday on its replacement. Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is facing challenges that could impact its viability. Those challenges include facility needs, revenue loss, and econ… Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude…