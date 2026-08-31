Capitol Commentary Labor Day and Memories of Tragedy U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Aug 31, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On September 7, Americans will celebrate Labor Day.kAm%96 p>6C:42? H@C<6C D6CG6D 2D 2 324<3@?6 7@C @FC 64@?@>J] %92?<D E@ E96 7CF:ED @7 E96:C =23@C[ @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D C62A E96 C6H2C5D @7 >@C6 @AA@CEF?:EJ[ 3FD:?6DD 8C@HE9 2?5 6IA2?565 2446DD E@ 8@@5D 2?5 D6CG:46D]k^AmkAmtG6? :? E:>6D @7 92C5D9:A H96C6 :?5FDEC:6D 7246 ?6H 492==6?86D[ 2?5 H96? :??@G2E:G6 E649?@=@8:6D 6>6C86[ E96 p>6C:42? H@C<7@C46 D9@HD C6D:=:6?46 3J 252AE:?8]k^AmkAm%9:D C6D:=:6?46 E2<6D D92A6 :? 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On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take …