Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Oct 22, 2026 7 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ y:>>J vC2G6=J @? ~4E] aej y@9? (2C56? @? ~4E] b_j 2?5 vC24:6 r2CEJ @? }@G] `]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ q6??J 2?5 v2=6 {J?? @? ~4E] ae]k^AmkAmkDA2? 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Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections kAm#6G] (:>36C=J[ v6@C86 2?5 r:?5J u:6=5D 2?5 x 2EE6?565 E96 s:DEC:4E r92C86 r@?76C6?46 @? $F?52J 27E6C?@@? 2E $E] !2F= &]|]r]k^AmkAm~? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac 7C@> c\f A]>] E96C6 H:== 36 2 r9FC49 2?5 $4@FED r9:=: r@@<\~77] %9:D H:== 36 2 32EE=6 7@C E96 36DE 49:=:[ 36DE 4@C?3C625 2?5 36DE 56DD6CE]k^AmkAmu2:E9 !C@>:D6 $F?52J :D ~4E] ad]k^AmkAm}@G] ` H:== 36 p== $2:?ED s2J 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] (6 H:== 2=D@ 92G6 @FC u:CDE $F?52J {F?49] %96? 2E a A]>] |E] !=62D2?E 2?5 p=56CD82E6 H:== 92G6 E96:C 492C86 4@?76C6?46]k^Am kAmkDA2? 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It unlocks lif… Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.