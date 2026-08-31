Upcoming programs at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Aug 31, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 3-Scrabble at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Thursday, September 3rd at 1:30 pm. Enjoy a challenging and fun game of Scrabble with other word enthusiasts.kAm$6AE6>36C e\f \ %96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ H:== 36 4=@D65 @? $F?52J[ $6AE6>36C ekDFAmE9k^DFAm – |@?52J[ $6AE6>36C fkDFAmE9k^DFAm 7@C {23@C s2J]k^AmkAm$6AE6>36C g\rC62E:G6 r@==23@C2E:@? 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? $6AE6>36C g 2E aib_ A>] p DFAA@CE 8C@FA 7@C 4C62E:G6Di D92C6 J@FC H@C<[ BF6DE:@?D[ 2?5 25G:46P p4E:G:E:6D 2?5 8@2=D 2C6 564:565 2D 2 8C@FA]k^Am kAm$6AE6>36C h\ p== p86D $E@CJE:>6 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take …