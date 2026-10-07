Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Oct 7, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ $96=G6J $9FA6 2?5 vC24:2??2 (:>36C=J @? ~4E] `bj %C2G:D r@FCE?6J 2?5 q6EEJ q:==:?8D=6J @? ~4E] `cj '6C?@? #28@?6 @? ~4E] `fj $2C29 {2HD@? 2?5 #6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J @? ~4E] `g]k^AmkAmq6=2E65 w2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ $92??@? 2?5 y6??J w2== @? ~4E] gk^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ vC68 2?5 #6?66 w@F?D96== @? ~4E] `g]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Pitt hopes it earned respect with win at Virginia Tech, but QB reportedly has torn ACL Flock camera debate continues in Marion kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “(:=56C?6DD #@25i %96 %6? r@>>2?5>6?ED” E2<6? 7C@> tI@5FD a_i`\a_] x H2D E96 (@CD9:A {6256C]k^AmkAm~? $F?52J[ ~4E] ``[ 2 DA64:2= @776C:?8 H:== 36 E2<6? FA 7@C $@FE9 $F52?] %9:D :D 2? 6>6C86?4J @776C:?8 56D:8?65 E@ AC@G:56 :>>65:2E6 7@@5[ 962=E9 42C6 2?5 @E96C 2DD:DE2?46]k^Am kAm(JE96 v:G:?8 w2?5D :D 5@:?8 2 D6CG:46 AC@;64E E9:D >@?E9 7@C u@DE6C’D r=@D6E[ 2 =@42= >:?:DECJ @7 (JE96G:==6 !C6D3JE6C:2? w@>6 7@C r9:=5C6?] tG6CJ@?6 :D :?G:E65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E9:D AC@;64E] ~? $F?52J[ ~4E] `g[ H6 H:== 4@==64E A2A6C E@H6=D]k^Am kAms:DEC:4E r92C86 r@?76C6?46 H:== 36 96=5 @? $F?52J[ ~4E] `g[ 2E b A]>] 2E $E] !2F= &]|]r]k^Am kAm%96 q@@< r=F3 H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] aa 2E c A]>] %9:D >@?E9’D 3@@< :D “z:==6CD @7 2 r6CE2:? p86[” 3J s62??2 #2J3@FC?]k^Am kAm!=62D6 C6>6>36C E@ 3C:?8 2 7@@5 :E6> @? $F?52J 7@C p82A6’D 56=:G6CJ @? |@?52J[ ~4E] `a]k^AmkAm$2G6 %96 s2E6i p q:6??:2= r9:=: r@@<\~77 H:== 36 @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac[ 7C@> c\f]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 y:> (:==:2>D]k^Am kAm#2496= 2?5 x 6?;@J65 D66:?8 E96 >@G:6 “!C24E:42= |28:4 a” 2E E96 |2CBF66 r:?6>2D @? (65?6D52J 27E6C?@@?]k^Am kAmx 925 =F?49 H:E9 $4@EE 2?5 |2C:DD2 W|:DDJX r@C3:? 7C@> ~G6C=2?5 !2C<[ z$[ @? uC:52J] xE H2D 8C62E E@ D66 E96> 282:?]k^AmkAm#@D6[ yFDE:?[ !]y] t=: 2?5 x H6C6 8F6DED @7 |:DDJ 7@C 2 4@@<@FE @? uC:52J 6G6?:?8]k^AmkAmw2AAJ r@=F>3FD s2J @? |@?52J[ ~4E] `a]k^Am kAm(6DE t?5 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 :D 92G:?8 2 rC27E $2=6 @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac 7C@> h 2]>] – a A]>] x7 J@F H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D6E FA 2 E23=6 7@C S`_[ A=62D6 42== p?5C62 2E WafeX e`b\ahbe] w@E 5@8D H:== 36 @? D2=6 7@C =F?49]k^Am kAm(6 925 D@>6 ?:46 C2:? @? $2EFC52J] v=@@>J @? $F?52J[ 3FE =@ED @7 DF?D9:?6 @? |@?52J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (9J 5@ G2>A:C6D 8@ E@ 2CE D49@@=nk^AmkAmpi q642FD6 E96J H2?E E@ 5C2H 3=@@5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“#6>6>36C E96 4=@4<j :E A2DD6D E96 E:>6 3J <66A:?8 :ED 92?5D 3FDJ]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“x <?@H E96 {@C5 :D 2=H2JD H:E9 >6] x H:== ?@E 36 D92<6?[ 7@C 96 :D C:89E 36D:56 >6]” !D2=> `eig]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…