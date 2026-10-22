Wytheville getting arena team Oct 22, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Professional football is coming to Wytheville this spring as the expansion Virginia Haulers of the American Arena League will play games at Hitachi Energy Arena.kAm%96 E62> @A6?D E96:C :?2F8FC2= D62D@? @? |2C49 ae 367@C6 E96 w2F=6CD A=2J E96 7:CDE @7 7@FC C68F=2C\D62D@? 9@>6 82>6D @? |2J g]k^AmkAm|@F?E p:CJ[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ C6D:56?E y@D9 #6D:8?2=@ H:== D6CG6 2D E96 E62>’D 86?6C2= >2?286C 2?5 9625 4@249]k^AmkAm~E96C >6>36CD @7 E96 pp{ 2C6 E96 r@=F>3FD Wv6@C8:2X {:@?D[ y6CD6J q62C42ED[ |@?E8@>6CJ Wp=232>2X r2E7:D9[ ~9:@ {686?5D[ #@>6 Wv6@C8:2X #65 r2ED[ |6>A9:D q=F6D[ |:DD:DD:AA: (@=7A24<[ }@CE9 %6I2D $E62>[ %6I2D s6DA6C25@D[ %6I2D (:=542ED 2?5 %C:\r:EJ W}63C2D<2X w@CD6>6?]k^Am People are also reading… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections kAmw:E249: t?6C8J pC6?2 :D 2=C625J E96 9@>6 @7 E96 q=F6 #:586 q@342ED @7 E96 u656C2= !C@DA64ED w@4<6J {628F6] %96 q@342ED 563FE65 5FC:?8 E96 a_ab\ac D62D@? 2?5 92G6 2 =2C86 7@==@H:?8 @7 =@J2= DFAA@CE6CD] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.