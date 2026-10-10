The Lincoln Theatre celebrates Halloween with costumes and classic film Oct 10, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will be hosting their community costume contest and fourth annual Dread Through The Decades on Saturday, Oct. 25.kAm$E2CE:?8 2E ` A]>][ %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 H:== 92G6 :ED r@>>F?:EJ r@DEF>6 r@?E6DE] t?ECJ :D 7C66[ 2?5 2== 286D 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ ;@:? 2?5 DECFE E96:C D:==J[ D42CJ[ @C 4C62E:G6 4@DEF>6D @? E96:C 9:DE@C:4 DE286] #:33@?D H:== 36 8:G6? @FE 7@C 2 G2C:6EJ @7 42E68@C:6D[ 2?5 E96 H:??6CD @7 E96 <:5D 2?5 25F=E D64E:@?D H:== H:? a_ae >@G:6 A2DD6D]k^AmkAm“x 92G6 2=H2JD =@G65 w2==@H66? 2?5 5C6DD:?8 FA] x ?@E:465 E96C6 H2D?’E 2 =@E @7 6?4@FC286>6?E 7@C 25F=ED :? E96 2C62 E@ 5C6DD FA[ 2?5 27E6C x =62C?65 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? 92G:?8 2 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE :? E96 d_D 2?5 e_D[ x <?6H x 925 E@ 3C:?8 :E 324<[” D2:5 u:=> rFC2E@C z2E6=:? p2?6CF5]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Goodwill opening Tazewell store Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Grants closing Richlands store Virginia Tech coach Young high on his 'great nucleus' of returning stars kAm%96 7C66 7:=> 76DE:G2= H:== DE2CE 2E a A]>] H:E9 E96 v6C>2? tIAC6DD:@?:D> 4=2DD:4 }@D76C2EF W`haaX] p=E9@F89 %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 @A6?65 :? `hah[ :E DE:== D9@H65 >2?J D:=6?E 7:=>D] %96 52J H:== 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 EH@ &?:G6CD2= |@?DE6C >@G:6D] %96 x?G:D:3=6 |2? W`hbbX DE2CED 2E bicd A]>][ H9:=6 p33@E 2?5 r@DE6==@ |66E uC2?<6?DE6:? W`hcgX H:== 368:? 2E d A]>]k^AmkAm“x DE2CE65 sC625 %9C@F89 %96 s64256D :? a_aa 3642FD6 ?@E @?=J 5@ x =@G6 @=5 9@CC@C >@G:6D[ 3FE x H2?E65 E@ 65F42E6 A6@A=6 @? E96 9:DE@CJ @7 E96 E962EC6[” D2:5 p2?6CF5] “x 5@ 2 =@E @7 C6D62C49 E@ 7:?5 E96 A6C764E >@G:6D E@ D9@H[ 2?5 x 492?86 :E FA 6G6CJ J62C]”k^Am kAmpD :E 368:?D E@ 8C@H 52C<6C 2?5 4@=56C @FED:56[ E96 >@G:6D H:== 86E D42C:6C] %96 ':?46?E !C:46 4=2DD:4 w@FD6 @? w2F?E65 w:== W`hdhX H:== 368:? 2E eib_ A]>][ 7@==@H65 3J r2C?:G2= @7 $@F=D W`heaX 2E ficd A]>] %96 ?:89E H:== 6?5 H:E9 2? xE2=:2? v:2==@ 42==65 s66A #65 W`hfdX 2E h A]>]k^Am kAm!F?49 42C5D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ E9@D6 H9@ DE2J 7@C >@C6 E92? @?6 7:=>] $?24<D 2?5 AC:K6D H:== 36 8:G6? @FE E@ E9@D6 H9@ 46=63C2E6 DA@@<J D62D@? 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r…