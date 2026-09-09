Floyd man sentenced in home break-ins Doug Thompson Correspondent Sep 9, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday a 33-year-old man was sent to prison on a plea deal for home break-ins.kAm#@?2=5 tF86?6 s2=E@? xx’D 562=[ 4FE 3J r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J tC:4 qC2?D4@> 2?5 4@FCE\2AA@:?E65 5676?D6 4@F?D6= uC65 z6==6C>2?[ 5:D>:DD65 6:89E 492C86D 27E6C s2=E@? 2?5 2 A2CE?6C 3C@<6 :?E@ E96 9@>6 @7 y2>6D 2?5 |2CE92 r@I]k^AmkAmqC2?D4@> E@=5 E96 4@FCE E92E A2:C DE@=6 H@CE9 ;FDE F?56C Sc__] (96? D96C:77’D 56AFE:6D 2CC6DE65 s2=E@?[ 96 7:CDE 4=2:>65 E92E 96 925 ?6G6C 366? :? E96 9@>6[ 3FE 2 4:82C6EE6 7@F?5 2E E96 D46?6 E6DE65 A@D:E:G6 7@C 9:D s}p]k^Am kAmp=E9@F89 s2=E@? H2D :?5:4E65 2?5 2CC6DE65 =6DD E92? 2 >@?E9 27E6C E96 3C62<\:?D 2?5 2 EC:2= D6E 7@C y2?] h[ a_`g[ :E H2D 4@?E:?F65 7:G6 E:>6D 2?5 s2=E@? 72:=65 E@ 2AA62C 2E 2 D4965F=65 962C:?8 E@ D6E 7@C EC:2= 2?5 2E 255:E:@?2= 962C:?8D E@ D6E 2 ?6H EC:2= 52E6 7@FC E:>6D 282:? 367@C6 2 ?6H 52E6 H2D D6E 7@C yF?6 h @7 E9:D J62C] %92E EC:2= H2D 4@?E:?F65 EH:46 367@C6 2 A=62 28C66>6?E H2D C624965 @? %F6D52J]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters kAmyF586 v6C2=5 t] |236 xx ?@E65 E96 D6?E6?4:?8 C64@>>6?52E:@? 7@C E96 A=62 32C82:? 76== H:E9:? E96 DE2E6 D6?E6?4:?8 8F:56=:?6D 367@C6 D6?E6?4:?8 s2=E@? E@ EH@ 7:G6\J62C E6C>D H:E9 2 J62C :? AC:D@? @? 6249 2?5 7@FC J62CD DFDA6?565]k^Am kAmq642FD6 E96 D6?E6?46D 2C6 D6E E@ CF? 4@?4FCC6?E=J[ s2=E@? :D D6E E@ D6CG6 2 J62C :? AC:D@? H:E9 EH@ 4@?4FCC6?E 7@FC\J62C DFDA6?565 D6?E6?46D]k^Am kAmx? 2?@E96C 42D6[ y677C6J (2J?6 #257@C5[ ad[ @7 u=@J5[ 492C865 H:E9 2EE6>AE:?8 E@ 6=F56 A@=:46 27E6C ECJ:?8 E@ @FECF? 2 D96C:77’D 56AFEJ @? &]$] aa` }@CE9 @7 (:==:D 2E DA665D FA E@ `ad >:=6D A6C 9@FC 367@C6 36:?8 492D65 5@H? @? $6AE] ag[ a_ad[[ 6?E6C65 2 A=62 @? E92E 2?5 2 D64@?5 5CF8 492C86 @7 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 H96? 2 56AFEJ 7@F?5 2 >6E9 A:A6 :? E96 42C]k^Am kAm%96 ;F586 @C56C65 9:> E@ ;@:? E96 4@F?EJ’D 5CF8 C64@G6CJ AC@8C2> W5CF8 4@FCEX[ A6C7@C> `__ 9@FCD @7 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 2?5 A2DD >2?52E@CJ 5CF8 E6DED 2?5 @E96C :E6>D] $6?E6?4:?8 @? E96 492C86 H:== 36 @? 9@=5 2?5 C65F465 :7 96 4@>A=6E6D E96 =@?8 AC@8C2>]k^Am kAms@C:2? sH2J?6 w6?5C:4<D @7 sF3=:? 6?E6C65 2 A=62 2?5 H2D 4@?G:4E65 @7 2DD2F=E 2?5 32EE6CJ @7 2 72>:=J >6>36C @? |2J ac[ a_ad] %96 ;F586[ 7@==@H:?8 D6?E6?4:?8 8F:56=:?6D[ 82G6 9:> 2 `a\>@?E9 DFDA6?565 D6?E6?46 @? E96 >:D56>62?@C 492C86]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Tailgating fans expressed excitement about James Franklin. Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953.