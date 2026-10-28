Morning Coffee Beans Your vote counts Deana Landers Columnist Oct 28, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Politics can be a very touchy subject this year, especially regarding the elections coming up on Nov. 3.kAmx 92G6 ?@E:465 E92E H96? 2 A6CD@? 7C@> @?6 A@=:E:42= A2CEJ DE2CED E2=<:?8 23@FE E96:C 42?5:52E6[ :E :D 92C5 7@C E96> E@ DE@A 2?5 =:DE6? E@ H92E E96 A6CD@? 7C@> 2?@E96C A2CEJ :D ECJ:?8 E@ D2J]k^AmkAmx? E92E 42D6[ @?6 @C E96 @E96C A6CD@? H2=<D 2H2J @C 86ED 2?8CJ]k^AmkAmx 92G6 =62C?65 E92E :E :D 62D:6C E@ E2=< 23@FE E96 6=64E:@?D :7 H6 DE@A 4@>A6E:?8 2?5 364@>6 4FC:@FD 23@FE H9J E96 A6CD@? E92E :D @? E96 @E96C D:56 9@=5D E96:C A@=:E:42= G:6HD]k^Am kAmyFDE 3J 2D<:?8 BF6DE:@?D 2?5 =:DE6?:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program kAmx 92G6 5@?6 E92E :? >2?J 4@?G6CD2E:@?D E92E 92G6 366? 5:77:4F=E 7@C >6] u@C ;FDE 2 =:EE=6 H9:=6 ?@E ECJ:?8 E@ 86E J@FC A@:?E 24C@DD 2?5 =:DE6?:?8 E@ H92E E96 @E96C A6CD@? 36=:6G6D 2?5 H9J 42? 62D6 E96 E6?D:@? 2?5 96=A J@F F?56CDE2?5 H96C6 E96 @E96C A6CD@? :D 4@>:?8 7C@>]k^AmkAm(92E 3@E96CD >6 >@C6 E92? E96 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 2?5 5:D28C66>6?ED 367@C6 E96 6=64E:@?D 2C6 E9@D6 27E6C E96 6=64E:@?D] p7E6C =:DE6?:?8 E@ D@>6@?6 E6== >6 9@H 325 E96 A6CD@? :D E92E 92D 366? 6=64E65[ E96? x 364@>6 4FC:@FD 2?5 2D< E96> H9@ E96J G@E65 7@C 2?5 H9J] %92E :D H96? E96J @7E6? D2J E@ >6[ “~9[ x 5:5?’E G@E6] x 5:5?’E =:<6 6:E96C @?6 @7 E96> 2?5 2?JH2J H92E 5@6D :E >2EE6Cn”k^Am kAm(6==[ x 42? E6== J@F @?6 D:8?:7:42?E :?DE2?46 H96C6 2 D:?8=6 G@E6 492?865 9:DE@CJ E92E @44FCC65 5FC:?8 E96 C2E:7:42E:@? @7 E96 `hE9 p>6?5>6?E :? `ha_]k^Am kAmp %6??6DD66 =68:D=2E@C[ w2CCJ qFC?[ 492?865 9:D G@E6 2E E96 =2DE >:?FE6[ H9:49 2==@H65 E96 2>6?5>6?E E@ A2DD 3J ;FDE @?6 G@E6]k^AmkAm%9:D 2>6?5>6?E 8C2?E65 H@>6? E96 C:89E E@ G@E6 :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ >2C<:?8 2 A:G@E2= >@>6?E :? p>6C:42? 9:DE@CJ]k^AmkAmp?@E96C DF49 @442D:@? @44FCC65 :? E96 !C6D:56?E:2= t=64E:@? @7 `g__] %96 6=64E:@? 6?565 :? 2 E:6[ 2?5 @?6 G@E6 :? E96 w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 564:565 %9@>2D y6776CD@?VD AC6D:56?4J]k^Am kAmx 42? E6== J@F >2?J @E96C 6I2>A=6D[ 3FE J@F 42? E2<6 E96 E:>6 2?5 36 4FC:@FD 6?@F89 E@ =@@< FA 9@H @?6 G@E6 492?865 @E96C :>A@CE2?E A2CED @7 @FC 9:DE@CJ]k^Am kAmqFE E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E C62D@? :D E92E J@F 92G6 E96 C:89E 2?5 E96 C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ E@ G@E6 2?5[ :7 J@F 49@@D6 ?@E E@[ H92E C:89E 5@ J@F 92G6 E@ 4@>A=2:?nk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their …