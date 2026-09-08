Supervisors report back from data center tour Sep 8, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Supervisors spoke Aug. 25 about a recent trip to Henrico County, where they visited more than a dozen data centers.kAmsFC:?8 $FA6CG:D@CD E:>6[ y6DD6 qFC?6EE D2:5 96 925 C2:D65 BF6DE:@?D 2?5 4@?46C?D 23@FE E96 46?E6CD E92E 925 366? G@:465 3J (JE96 r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED[ :?4=F5:?8 H2E6C 2?5 6=64EC:4 FD6 2?5 ?@:D6]k^AmkAmqFC?6EE D2:5 E92E 52E2 46?E6CD 92G6 366? :? w6?C:4@ D:?46 E96 =2E6 `hh_D 2?5 :D 92=7H2J E@ H92E AC@>:D6D E@ 36 b_ 46?E6CD] sFC:?8 E@FCD E@ E96 @FED:56 @7 `c 724:=:E:6D[ qFC?6EE D2:5 E96J H6C6 2== 4=62? 2?5 26DE96E:42==J A=62D:?8[ C6A@CE:?8 E92E E96 w6?C:4@ 724:=:E:6D 244@F?E 7@C 23@FE a A6C46?E @7 E96 4@F?EJ’D H2E6C FD6] w6 2=D@ ?@E65 E92E w6?C:4@ @77:4:2=D D92C65 E92E K@?:?8 :D :>A@CE2?E 7@C 4@?EC@==:?8 :>A24ED]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAm$FA6CG:D@C qC25=6J |2CE:? 649@65 qFC?6EE’D 6IA6C:6?46] |2CE:? D2:5 E96 52E2 46?E6CD 96 D2H 5:5?’E >66E 6IA64E2E:@?D @7 2 =2C86[ F?2EEC24E:G6 3F:=5:?8[ 255:?8 E92E 96 E@@ 7@F?5 E96> E@ 36 H6==\56D:8?65]k^AmkAm':46 r92:C s:4<J |@C82? 25565 E92E E96 724:=:E:6D E@FC65 H6C6 ?62E 2?5 @C56C=J 2?5 BF:6E] w6 ?@E65 E92E @FED:56 E96 82E6[ J@F 42??@E 962C 2?J ?@:D6 7C@> E96 724:=:EJ]k^AmkAmqFC?6EE D2:5 E96 3@2C5 925 >6E H:E9 E96 4@>A2?J A=2??:?8 2 E9@FD2?5\24C6 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E ?62C E96 !F=2D<: r@F?EJ =:?6[ 255:?8 E92E E96 4@>A2?J H2?ED E@ >66E H:E9 C6D:56?ED 2?5 5:D4FDD E96 AC@;64E 2?5 92D 6IAC6DD65 2 H:==:?8?6DD E@ A2J 7@C :?7C2DECF4EFC6] k^Am kAmx? @E96C 52E2 46?E6C ?6HD[ E96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 2? 2>6?5>6?E E@ E96 !C@8C6DD !2C< A6C7@C>2?46 28C66>6?E[ FA52E:?8 E96 ?2>6 7C@> $@=:I pCI E@ u=F:5DE24< 2?5 C6G:D:?8 E96 52E6 7@C 2 46CE:7:42E6 @7 @44FA2?4J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Tailgating fans expressed excitement about James Franklin. Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953.